Nov 15, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Buffalo Bills center Jon Feliciano (76) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Colts Bills Wild Card Pick, Preview

January 06, 2021 - Brenden Deeg

The Indianapolis Colts have only been underdogs once this entire season. That was back in Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Colts will enter the playoffs 11-5, and are dogs again, getting 6.5 point on the road against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills finished the season 13-3, and are arguably the hottest team in football.

This is easily the best game on the Saturday slate and its the early game, so get your wagers in early. I think the Bills continue to roll and beat the Colts by at least a touchdown. Give me the Bills -6.5. 

Colts Bills Betting Pick, Odds: Buffalo -6.5, Total 51 (Indy bettors from Indiana get great bonus specials at BetRivers) | Matchup Report

Why the Bills will cover the spread

The Bills are absolutely rolling right now. They scored an average of 37 points per game in their last eight games. They finished 7-1 in those games, and would have won all eight if it wasn’t for a DeAndre Hopkins Hail-Mary catch. The Bills covered the spread in all eight of those games. 

The Colts defense has some holes on the back end. The Colts have given up 53 completions of 20+ yards this season, which ranks 23rd in the league. They’re pass defense overall has struggled down the stretch, allowing Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Glennon to throw for a combined 602 yards and 5 TDs in the last two games of the season. 

The Bills passing offense is electric. They had 66 completions of 20+ yards this season, good for 4th in the league. The Colts also struggled on 3rd down this season, ranking 19th in the league at getting teams off the field. The Bills had the best 3rd down offense in the league. 

Why the Colts will cover the spread

The Colts rushing attack is dangerous. Led by rookie Jonathan Taylor, their ground attack can single handedly win them this football game. Taylor ran for an average of 140 yards in his last four games of the season, and found the end zone 7 times during that stretch. 

Their defense doesn’t get the recognition it deserves. They finished 7th overall in DVOA, and gave the 2nd fewest rushing yards in the league. Xavier Rhodes is one of the best CBs in the league, and has the versatility to shutdown Stefon Diggs. 

Colts Bills Betting Pick

Rivers struggled in his last two games of the season. He had a passer rating under 90 in both those games, with only 2 TDs and 2 INTs combined. I think the Bills are too good on offense, and the Colts simply won’t be able to keep up with them. I like Buffalo to advance to the divisional round. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @ BrendenDeegNFP   He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

