Colts Bills Wild Card Pick, Preview

Why the Bills will cover the spread

The Bills are absolutely rolling right now. They scored an average of 37 points per game in their last eight games. They finished 7-1 in those games, and would have won all eight if it wasn’t for a DeAndre Hopkins Hail-Mary catch. The Bills covered the spread in all eight of those games.

The Colts defense has some holes on the back end. The Colts have given up 53 completions of 20+ yards this season, which ranks 23rd in the league. They’re pass defense overall has struggled down the stretch, allowing Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Glennon to throw for a combined 602 yards and 5 TDs in the last two games of the season.

The Bills passing offense is electric. They had 66 completions of 20+ yards this season, good for 4th in the league. The Colts also struggled on 3rd down this season, ranking 19th in the league at getting teams off the field. The Bills had the best 3rd down offense in the league.

Why the Colts will cover the spread

The Colts rushing attack is dangerous. Led by rookie Jonathan Taylor, their ground attack can single handedly win them this football game. Taylor ran for an average of 140 yards in his last four games of the season, and found the end zone 7 times during that stretch.

Their defense doesn’t get the recognition it deserves. They finished 7th overall in DVOA, and gave the 2nd fewest rushing yards in the league. Xavier Rhodes is one of the best CBs in the league, and has the versatility to shutdown Stefon Diggs.

Colts Bills Betting Pick

Rivers struggled in his last two games of the season. He had a passer rating under 90 in both those games, with only 2 TDs and 2 INTs combined. I think the Bills are too good on offense, and the Colts simply won’t be able to keep up with them. I like Buffalo to advance to the divisional round.