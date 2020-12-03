Nov 21, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron (85) is defended by Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. The Texans defeated the Colts 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Colts vs Texans Pick, Betting Preview

December 03, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

The Indianapolis Colts have been money travelling to Houston the last few years. They are 7-0-1 ATS in their last 8 games in Houston, and will head there in Week 13 to play the Texans.

The Colts got run over last week by Derrick Henry and the Titans, while the Texans are coming off a beatdown of the Lions on Thanksgiving. I would like this bet even with a higher spread.

The Colts are the superior team, and have the defense to slow down Deshaun Watson. I like the Colts -3.5. 

Colts Texans Pick, Odds: Houston +3.5, Total 51 | Matchup Report 

Why the Colts can cover the spread

The Colts could not have been more happy to get on the road to Houston. They got bullied last week, as Henry ran for 178 yards and 3 TDs against one of the better run defenses in the league. Every team has their off weeks, so I think last week’s performance is more of an outlier than the norm for the Colts defense. 

The Colts pass defense is tremendous. They rank 6th in pass defense DVOA, and have given up the 6th fewest pass yards per game. The Texans have virtually no run game, so it will come down to whether they can slow down Watson. The Texans best WR Will Fuller has been suspended for the rest of the year, which is a massive hit to their passing game. 

The Texans defense is 25th in DVOA, and are 23rd in passing yards allowed per game. This is a game where Phillip Rivers can get back on track, after struggling last week.

Why the Texans can cover the spread

Since firing Bill O’Brien after Week 4, the Texans have gone 4-3, and proven to be a tough opponent every week. They lit up the Lions on Thanksgiving, with Watson playing out of his mind. He threw for 318 yards and 4 TDs. 

Watson is playing at a very high level right now. His play is right up there with Mahomes and Rodgers the last few weeks. He has 9 TDs and 0 INTs in the month of November, and is carrying this team right now. He has to be spectacular again to cover this game, as their run game is non existent. 

Colts Texans pick

I am very high on the Colts this year, and think they are a legit contender. They had a rough game against the Titans, however I think it was just a one week hiccup. The Colts are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against the Texans, and I think that trend continues in Week 13. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

