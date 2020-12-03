Colts vs Texans Pick, Betting Preview

The Indianapolis Colts have been money travelling to Houston the last few years. They are 7-0-1 ATS in their last 8 games in Houston, and will head there in Week 13 to play the Texans.
The Colts got run over last week by Derrick Henry and the Titans, while the Texans are coming off a beatdown of the Lions on Thanksgiving. I would like this bet even with a higher spread.
The Colts are the superior team, and have the defense to slow down Deshaun Watson. I like the Colts -3.5.
Colts Texans Pick, Odds: Houston +3.5, Total 51 | Matchup Report