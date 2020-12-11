Colts Raiders Betting Pick, Preview

Why the Colts can cover the spread

Frank Reich needs to be mentioned in the coach of the year conversation. The Colts are looking like a legitimate threat in the AFC, as they have now one three of their last four games. Philip Rivers was great last week. He completed 77% of his passes and finished the game with a 119 passer rating.

The Colts matchup very well against the Raiders offense. The Colts allow the 8th fewest passing yards per game, and the Raiders are built on the quick passing game. The Colts play the most Cover 2 defense in the NFL, at an astonishing 30% rate. Cover 2 is the perfect defense to slow down the Raiders offense.

The Raiders have virtually zero pass rush. They are 29th in the NFL in sacks, which is perfect for Rivers and the Colts offense. If Rivers has time in the pocket, he can pick apart the Raiders defense.

Why the Raiders can cover the spread

The Raiders need to win this game. They are currently 7-5, and right in the thick of the AFC playoff race. With a win, they would basically control their own destiny and sit in the drivers seat for the 2nd wild card spot.

The Raiders weakness on defense is their ability to stop the run. The Colts run offense has been mediocre all season. They have the 21st DVOA rushing attack, and are 21st in rushing yards per game. Without a run game, the Colts offense could stall. Trent Brown is on track to start at LT, and the Raiders desperately missed him last week.

Colts Raiders Betting Pick

I think this is a very bad matchup for the Raiders. They have not shown anything in the last two weeks that would convince me to bet on them in this game. I am very high on the Colts this season, and I think they continue to roll. I love the Colts in this spot.