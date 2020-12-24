Dec 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Colts Steelers Betting Pick, Preview

December 24, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dominated this matchup at Heinz Field the last decade. They are 15-1 against the Indianapolis Colts when playing at home in their last 16 games.

Well, the Steelers could really use a win. After starting off 11-0, they are now 11-3 and have lost three straight games. The Colts are not a team you want to be playing right now. They have won five of their last six games, including three straight.

The Steelers are free falling. I like the Colts to take this game, and to cover the spread.

Colts Steelers Betting Pick, Odds: Pittsburgh +1.5, Total 44.5 at BetRivers Indiana | Matchup Report

Why the Colts will cover the spread

Philip Rivers deserves more credit in the national media. At 39 years old, he has the Colts sitting at 10-4, and in position to win the AFC South. Rivers is currently 6th amongst all QBs in EPA per play, and is 10th in the NFL in passing yards. 

The Colts defense matches up perfectly against the Steelers offense. The Colts love to play a lot of Cover 2 and zone defense, which will limit what the Steelers can do in the passing game. The Steelers offense is reliant on the quick passing game, and have little to no running game. Teams that have beaten the Colts this year were all able to run the ball consistently. 

Why the Steelers will cover the spread

The Steelers are now in jeopardy of losing the AFC North. With a Steelers loss and a Browns win over the Jets, the division would be decided in a Week 17 game between the Browns and Steelers. After starting 11-0, the Steelers season has made a quick turn for the worst. 

Pittsburghs defense is still elite. Ryan Finley only threw 89 yards last week, and the front seven were able to sustain consistent pressure. Rivers does not deal well under pressure. He could be in for a long day if T.J Watt and company can collapse the pocket. 

Colts Steelers betting pick

I think the Steelers are in real trouble. They have no run game, and Big Ben is starting to look old. He does not look like the same guy from even back in Week 1 this year. The Colts defense will be too much for the Steelers offense. I love the Colts in this spot. 

Brenden Deeg
