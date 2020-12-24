Colts Steelers Betting Pick, Preview

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dominated this matchup at Heinz Field the last decade. They are 15-1 against the Indianapolis Colts when playing at home in their last 16 games.
Well, the Steelers could really use a win. After starting off 11-0, they are now 11-3 and have lost three straight games. The Colts are not a team you want to be playing right now. They have won five of their last six games, including three straight.
The Steelers are free falling. I like the Colts to take this game, and to cover the spread.
Colts Steelers Betting Pick, Odds: Pittsburgh +1.5, Total 44.5 at BetRivers Indiana | Matchup Report