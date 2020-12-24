Colts Steelers Betting Pick, Preview

Why the Colts will cover the spread

Philip Rivers deserves more credit in the national media. At 39 years old, he has the Colts sitting at 10-4, and in position to win the AFC South. Rivers is currently 6th amongst all QBs in EPA per play, and is 10th in the NFL in passing yards.

The Colts defense matches up perfectly against the Steelers offense. The Colts love to play a lot of Cover 2 and zone defense, which will limit what the Steelers can do in the passing game. The Steelers offense is reliant on the quick passing game, and have little to no running game. Teams that have beaten the Colts this year were all able to run the ball consistently.

Why the Steelers will cover the spread

The Steelers are now in jeopardy of losing the AFC North. With a Steelers loss and a Browns win over the Jets, the division would be decided in a Week 17 game between the Browns and Steelers. After starting 11-0, the Steelers season has made a quick turn for the worst.

Pittsburghs defense is still elite. Ryan Finley only threw 89 yards last week, and the front seven were able to sustain consistent pressure. Rivers does not deal well under pressure. He could be in for a long day if T.J Watt and company can collapse the pocket.

Colts Steelers betting pick

I think the Steelers are in real trouble. They have no run game, and Big Ben is starting to look old. He does not look like the same guy from even back in Week 1 this year. The Colts defense will be too much for the Steelers offense. I love the Colts in this spot.