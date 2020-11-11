Colts vs Titans Pick, TNF Betting Preview

The Indianapolis Colts have definitely had the upper hand in this matchup as of late, winning 19 0f 23 meetings SU. And they cover the spread as well against Tennessee, as their 13-4 ATS mark over 17 games proves.
The Colts are coming off a tough loss against the Ravens, in a game that saw the Colts outgain the Ravens and still lose 24-10. The Titans dominated the Bears in Week 9, and moved to 6-2 and in sole possession of 1st place in the AFC South.
The Colts and Titans are very evenly matched, so I am taking the points in this one. Give me the Colts +1.5. Matchup Report
Colts Titans Pick, Odds: Tennessee -1.5 Total 48.5