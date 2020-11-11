Colts vs Titans Pick, TNF Betting Preview

Why the Colts can cover the spread

The Colts put up a good fight against the Ravens in Week 9, but ultimately fell short. The Ravens defense gave Philip Rivers problems all day, and he ended the game with 43 pass attempts. That is not a recipe for success in the NFL.

The Titans defense is nowhere near the Ravens defense. The Titans rank 18th in defensive efficiency, and really struggle against the pass. They rank 24th in DVOA pass defense, and have given up the 6th most passing yards in the league. Rivers had this offense humming before last week, as they put up 95 points in their previous three games before Week 9.

The Colts run defense is perfectly set up to stop Derrick Henry. They allow the second-fewest yards after contact, and Henry is at his best when teams are missing tackles. The Colts rank third in defensive efficiency, and their defense has been the backbone of this team.

Why the Titans can cover the spread

The Titans have struggled on Thursday Nights recently. They are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games on Thursday Night Football. Overall, the Titans are rolling. They are 15-6 in their last 21 games going back to 2019.

The Titans offense is severely underrated. They rank 3rd in offensive efficiency, and a lot of that has to do with the play of Ryan Tannehill. He has really established himself as one of the best QBs in the league, and sits 9th in QBR this year.

WR A.J Brown has dominated recently. He has a TD in five straight games, and has been virtually unstoppable in the red zone. With the Colts having one of the best rush defenses in the NFL, they will need Tannehill and Brown to continue their great play.

Colts Titans pick

When you look at these two teams in a vacuum, you come to the conclusion that they are very similar. Whenever I get two teams that are evenly matched, I like to take the underdog. The Colts have extra motivation to stay within reach of the Titans for first place, so I’m taking the Colts +1.5.