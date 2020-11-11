Oct 25, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) takes the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Colts vs Titans Pick, TNF Betting Preview

November 11, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

The Indianapolis Colts have definitely had the upper hand in this matchup as of late, winning 19 0f 23 meetings SU. And they cover the spread as well against Tennessee, as their 13-4 ATS mark over 17 games proves.

[ See my Titans Colts prop bets, focusing on three Anytime TD scorer predictions ]

The Colts are coming off a tough loss against the Ravens, in a game that saw the Colts outgain the Ravens and still lose 24-10. The Titans dominated the Bears in Week 9, and moved to 6-2 and in sole possession of 1st place in the AFC South.

The Colts and Titans are very evenly matched, so I am taking the points in this one. Give me the Colts +1.5. Matchup Report 

Colts Titans Pick, Odds: Tennessee -1.5 Total 48.5 | Colts Fans Bet Now @ BetRivers Indiana

Why the Colts can cover the spread

The Colts put up a good fight against the Ravens in Week 9, but ultimately fell short. The Ravens defense gave Philip Rivers problems all day, and he ended the game with 43 pass attempts. That is not a recipe for success in the NFL. 

The Titans defense is nowhere near the Ravens defense. The Titans rank 18th in defensive efficiency, and really struggle against the pass. They rank 24th in DVOA pass defense, and have given up the 6th most passing yards in the league. Rivers had this offense humming before last week, as they put up 95 points in their previous three games before Week 9. 

The Colts run defense is perfectly set up to stop Derrick Henry. They allow the second-fewest yards after contact, and Henry is at his best when teams are missing tackles. The Colts rank third in defensive efficiency, and their defense has been the backbone of this team. 

Why the Titans can cover the spread

The Titans have struggled on Thursday Nights recently. They are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games on Thursday Night Football. Overall, the Titans are rolling. They are 15-6 in their last 21 games going back to 2019. 

The Titans offense is severely underrated. They rank 3rd in offensive efficiency, and a lot of that has to do with the play of Ryan Tannehill. He has really established himself as one of the best QBs in the league, and sits 9th in QBR this year. 

WR A.J Brown has dominated recently. He has a TD in five straight games, and has been virtually unstoppable in the red zone. With the Colts having one of the best rush defenses in the NFL, they will need Tannehill and Brown to continue their great play. 

Colts Titans pick

When you look at these two teams in a vacuum, you come to the conclusion that they are very similar. Whenever I get two teams that are evenly matched, I like to take the underdog. The Colts have extra motivation to stay within reach of the Titans for first place, so I’m taking the Colts +1.5. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

