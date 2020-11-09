Jets Patriots Props: Perine, Mims, Newton

La’Mical Perine Anytime TD Scorer +200

La’Mical Perine was taken in the 4th round of this year’s draft, and is just starting to become the Jets main RB threat. After only getting 15 carries in his first 4 games, he has 26 carries in his last 3 games and is really starting to show the explosiveness he had at Florida.

The Patriots own the 30th ranked DVOA rush defense, and have been atrocious at keeping RBs out of the end zone. The Patriots have surrendered 7 rushing TDs in the last 2 games, and I don’t see a reason why that will slow down tonight even with them playing the Jets.

If the Jets are going to score a TD, it will be on the ground and Perrine is the best value at +200.

Cam Newton Anytime TD Scorer +100

The marriage between Cam Newton and the New England Patriots has not gone as both partys would have liked. The Patriots are 2-5, and Newton has had his clear ups and downs through 7 games.

Newton has 6 rushing TDs compared to 2 passing TDs this season. It’s clear once the Patriots get in the red zone, they trust Newton more with running the ball rather than throwing it. The Jets have also struggled mightily against the run, as they own the 26th ranked DVOA rush defense.

The Patriots have a crowded backfield with Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel and Damian Harris, so it’s tough to select one of them for anytime TD. I think if the Patriots are going to win the game, it will be because Newton dominates running the ball.

Denzel Mims OVER 31.5 Receiving Yards

The Jets finally got their 2nd round pick Denzel Mims back from injury in Week 7, and he has been solid in his first two games. He has 6 catches for 84 yards in two games this season. Mims is a guy who can break any catch for a significant gain and is starting to become more involved in the offense.

He has 10 targets in his two starts, and I am expecting 6-8 targets tonight. He has eclipsed 31.5 receiving yards in both games, and the Patriots are mediocre against the pass ranking 19th in DVOA pass defense.