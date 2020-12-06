Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins (14) runs after a reception against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs Broncos Prop Bets, TD Watkins, Jeudy

December 06, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

Anytime TD Props

The Sunday Nighter might be a blowout with lots of scoring, so why not load up on some Anytime TD props? We have Sammy Watkins and Jerry Jeudy and more in my Chiefs Broncos prop bet lineup.

Get hundreds of props at BetRivers and Sugarhouse and our matchup report of this game (and every other Week 13 game).

Sammy Watkins Anytime TD +150

I have stated this before, but I want to emphasize how tough it is to find anytime TD value on the Chiefs. They have four players with minus odds for anytime TD, leaving Sammy Watkins the only player on the team with some good value. 

Watkins is fully healthy again, and will slot in as the 2nd WR for the Chiefs. Last week he played his first game since Week 5, and finished the game with 7 targets. He has only played in six games this season, and has 7 or more targets in four of those six games. He will be a big part of their offense moving forward. 

Jerry Jeudy Anytime TD +250

Last week was a game to forget for Broncos fans. Kendall Hilton started at QB, and only completed one pass. This week, Drew Lock is back at QB and I’m sure Broncos fans are excited to get some normalcy back. 

Before last week’s mess, Jeudy was on fire. He was targeted 40 times in the previous four games, and has been Lock’s go to target. Jeudy has all the talent in the world, and is destined for a breakout game on primetime TV. I think this could be the game where Jeudy shines on a national stage. 

Longshot: Royce Freeman Anytime TD +450

Let’s mix in a longshot bet. Freeman is slated to be the Broncos 2nd RB for Sunday Night Football, as Phillip Lindsay is questionable. If Lindsay does play, I imagine his carries will be cut short. 

The Chiefs are awful at stopping the run. They rank dead last in rush defense DVOA, and their run defense has been their Achilles heel all season. Freeman should see some red zone carries in this game

Melvin Gordon Over 53.5 Rushing yards

Finding value on Chiefs props is simply impossible. I am going to stick with Denver here and take my favorite prop of the night. 

As stated above, the Chiefs are horrendous against the run. Gordon will be getting the bulk of the carries in this game due to Lindsay’s injury, and eclipsing 53.5 yards on a 15-20 carry workload is very doable.

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

Bet SNF Props

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 6th, 4:05 PM

NY Giants +11 -110

Seattle -11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 6th, 4:05 PM

LA Rams -2.5 +100

Arizona +2.5 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 6th, 4:25 PM

New England +2 -110

LA Chargers -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 6th, 4:25 PM

Philadelphia +8.5 -110

Green Bay -8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 6th, 8:20 PM

Denver +13 -110

Kansas City -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 7th, 5:00 PM

Washington +6.5 -110

Pittsburgh -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 7th, 8:15 PM

Buffalo +1 -105

San Francisco -1 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 8:05 PM

Dallas +8.5 -110

Baltimore -8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 10th, 8:20 PM

New England +6.5 -110

LA Rams -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 1:00 PM

Houston -1.5 -110

Chicago +1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 1:00 PM

Tennessee -9.5 -110

Jacksonville +9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 1:00 PM

Denver +4 -110

Carolina -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 1:00 PM

Minnesota +6 -110

Tampa Bay -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 1:00 PM

Arizona -3.5 -110

NY Giants +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 1:00 PM

Kansas City -7.5 -111

Miami +7.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 1:00 PM

Dallas -3 -111

Cincinnati +3 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 4:05 PM

NY Jets +15 -110

Seattle -15 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 4:05 PM

Indianapolis -2.5 -110

Las Vegas +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 4:25 PM

Green Bay -7.5 -110

Detroit +7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 4:25 PM

Washington +4.5 -111

San Francisco -4.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 4:25 PM

Atlanta +1 -110

LA Chargers -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 4:25 PM

New Orleans -6.5 -110

Philadelphia +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 8:20 PM

Pittsburgh -2.5 +100

Buffalo +2.5 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats