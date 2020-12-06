Chiefs Broncos Prop Bets, TD Watkins, Jeudy

Anytime TD Props

The Sunday Nighter might be a blowout with lots of scoring, so why not load up on some Anytime TD props? We have Sammy Watkins and Jerry Jeudy and more in my Chiefs Broncos prop bet lineup.

Sammy Watkins Anytime TD +150

I have stated this before, but I want to emphasize how tough it is to find anytime TD value on the Chiefs. They have four players with minus odds for anytime TD, leaving Sammy Watkins the only player on the team with some good value.

Watkins is fully healthy again, and will slot in as the 2nd WR for the Chiefs. Last week he played his first game since Week 5, and finished the game with 7 targets. He has only played in six games this season, and has 7 or more targets in four of those six games. He will be a big part of their offense moving forward.

Jerry Jeudy Anytime TD +250

Last week was a game to forget for Broncos fans. Kendall Hilton started at QB, and only completed one pass. This week, Drew Lock is back at QB and I’m sure Broncos fans are excited to get some normalcy back.

Before last week’s mess, Jeudy was on fire. He was targeted 40 times in the previous four games, and has been Lock’s go to target. Jeudy has all the talent in the world, and is destined for a breakout game on primetime TV. I think this could be the game where Jeudy shines on a national stage.

Longshot: Royce Freeman Anytime TD +450

Let’s mix in a longshot bet. Freeman is slated to be the Broncos 2nd RB for Sunday Night Football, as Phillip Lindsay is questionable. If Lindsay does play, I imagine his carries will be cut short.

The Chiefs are awful at stopping the run. They rank dead last in rush defense DVOA, and their run defense has been their Achilles heel all season. Freeman should see some red zone carries in this game

Melvin Gordon Over 53.5 Rushing yards

Finding value on Chiefs props is simply impossible. I am going to stick with Denver here and take my favorite prop of the night.

As stated above, the Chiefs are horrendous against the run. Gordon will be getting the bulk of the carries in this game due to Lindsay’s injury, and eclipsing 53.5 yards on a 15-20 carry workload is very doable.