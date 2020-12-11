Chiefs Dolphins Betting Pick, Trends, Preview

Both these teams have been money ATS this season. The Miami Dolphins are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games, and this is no fluke. They are 8-4 on the season and Brian Flores has this team playing tremendous football.
They will go against arguably the best team in football right now in the Kansas City Chiefs, who have now won seven in a row. This is my favorite game of the week. I think the Dolphins can keep this one close.
I am taking the Dolphins and the 7 points oddsmakers at BetRivers are offering as of Thursday. And here’s why.
Chiefs Dolphins betting pick, Odds: Miami +7, Total 50.5 | Matchup Report