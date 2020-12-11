Dec 6, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gestures as he runs with ball during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs Dolphins Betting Pick, Trends, Preview

December 10, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

Both these teams have been money ATS this season. The Miami Dolphins are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games, and this is no fluke. They are 8-4 on the season and Brian Flores has this team playing tremendous football.

They will go against arguably the best team in football right now in the Kansas City Chiefs, who have now won seven in a row. This is my favorite game of the week. I think the Dolphins can keep this one close.

I am taking the Dolphins and the 7 points oddsmakers at BetRivers are offering as of Thursday. And here’s why.

Chiefs Dolphins betting pick, Odds: Miami +7, Total 50.5 | Matchup Report 

Why the Dolphins will cover the spread

The Dolphins are on some kind of roll right now. They have now won seven of their last eight games, and Brian Flores has to be at the top of the list when it comes to coach of the year. Flores is officially the best coach to come out of the Bill Belichick coaching tree, as many of them have struggled. 

The Dolphins defense has been very tough to play against, especially in the last eight weeks. They have only allowed 14.5 PPG in the last eight games, which is 1st in the NFL during that stretch. The Dolphins defense as a whole ranks 11th in DVOA, and is 2nd in the NFL in PPG with 17.7. 

Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t flashed like Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow have in their rookie seasons, but he has been very stable for the Dolphins. He has yet to throw an INT in five starts this season, and last week he was able to push the ball downfield. Watch out for Myles Gaskin in this game. He had 90 yards on 21 carries last week, and the Chiefs are 27th in the NFL in yards allowed per game on the ground. 

Why the Chiefs will cover the spread

After the Steelers loss to the Washington Football Team, I think it’s fair to say that the Chiefs are the best team in football right now. They are 11-1, and are destined to get the number one seed in the AFC, which would secure a first round bye in the playoffs. 

Yes, the Dolphins defense is great. But the Chiefs offense is built to beat them. The Dolphins play a lot of man defense, which Mahomes excels against. The formula to beat Mahomes is dropping seven or eight guys and playing deep zone. The Dolphins are a blitz first, straight up man to man style defense. 

Chiefs Dolphins betting pick

I can’t wait for this game. I think these teams are more evenly matched than people think, and the Dolphins are the hottest team in the NFL right now. The spread is simply too high. I think the Dolphins at least keep this one close. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com
