Josh Allen Anytime TD +120

In any other year, Josh Allen wins the MVP award. Unfortunately, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes had slightly better seasons than Allen. All of that is out the window in the playoffs, and Allen will be looking to lead the Bills to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1993.

Allen is going to have to use his legs in this game. The Chiefs finished the year with the 31st ranked DVOA rush defense and gave up the 2nd most rushing TDs to opposing quarterbacks.

Travis Kelce 2+ TDs +300

This bet didn’t hit for me last week, but I’m coming right back to it. He scored one touchdown last week, and I fully expect him to find the end-zone twice on Sunday.

The Bills struggle against tight ends. They gave up the 7th most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season, and not even two weeks ago, the Indianapolis Colts tight ends combined for 136 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Sammy Watkins Anytime TD +300

Now the odds on this one could drop significantly come game day, so get your bets in early. Watkins was limited at practice on Wednesday, but I fully expect him to start for the Chiefs on Sunday.

When Watkins is in the lineup, he is heavily involved in the offense. Getting him at +300 is great value considering he is the second wide receiver across from Tyreek Hill. Also, keep in mind there is a revenge factor here. The Bills drafted Watkins 4th overall back in 2014.

Dawson Knox Anytime TD +300

Dawson Knox at +300 is a sneaky good bet in this game. Knox played 79% of the snaps against the Ravens and scored a touchdown in the Bills’ first playoff game against the Colts.

The Chiefs have surrendered four touchdowns to opposing tight ends in just their last five games. They gave up the 6th most fantasy points to tight ends this season.