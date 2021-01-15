Chiefs Browns Playoff Props: Hunt, Kelce, Chubb

Kansas City is big home chalk, but bettors are scared of the Chiefs and their failure to cover spreads lately (0-7-1 ATS). When that happens, we turn to prop bets for value and that’s what we find here on NFL Divisional Playoff Weekend.

Get the Anytime TD prop bets on Kareem Hunt and Travis Kelce and three other top plays. Also check out my Browns Chiefs betting preview with analysis and point spread pick on the game.

Kareem Hunt Anytime TD +130

If the Browns are going to have a chance at winning this game, they need to run the football. Nick Chubb will be a part of that, but I believe running back Kareem Hunt is the key to this game. He will be playing his former team and will be looking for revenge.

Hunt had two touchdowns last week and is starting to get more and more red-zone looks. The Chiefs have the 31st ranked DVOA rush defense. Hunt will play a major factor on Sunday.

Travis Kelce 2+ TDs +250

I have recently stated that the Chiefs are one of the hardest teams to find value for. Come playoff time; teams will tend to look for their stars to make plays. Travis Kelce finding the end-zone twice is the best bet for the Chiefs.

The Browns have given up the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Kelce has 47 targets in just his last four games. He has a touchdown in each one of those games.

Longshot: Donovan Peoples-Jones Anytime TD +500

I am going back to Peoples-Jones. He didn’t hit for me last week, but this is a new week. Peoples-Jones played 67% of the snaps last week.

The Browns are going to have to take shots downfield in this game. They will try and establish the run early which will open up the deep play-action passing game. Peoples-Jones is the best deep threat on the Browns roster.

Nick Chubb OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards

Chubb is going to get a load of carries in this game. The Chiefs ranked 21st in rushing yards allowed per game. Chubb has eclipsed 68 rushing yards in back-to-back games.

Baker Mayfield Longest Pass Completion OVER 35.5 Yards

As I said in the Donovan Peoples-Jones section of the article, the Browns will have to take shots downfield. Not only that, the screen game to Chubb or Hunt can easily break a 36+ yard completion.