Chiefs Raiders Pick, SNF Preview

In the last calendar year, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have played 18 football games. They’ve won all except one. That loss came last month in K.C. at the hands of the division rival Las Vegas Raiders.
Can lightning strike for a second time this fall Sunday night in Vegas? Oddsmakers don’t expect that to happen, as they’ve installed the Chiefs as a 7.5-point favorite for a potential statement game in prime time.
But the Chiefs were favored by 11 when Las Vegas put up 40 points on a Kansas City defense that is vulnerable against the run back in Week 5. You can’t rule anything out in the rematch.
Chiefs Raiders Pick, Odds: KC -7.5 Total 56.5 at BetRivers | Matchup Report