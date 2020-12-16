Chiefs Saints Pick, Betting Preview

Why the Saints will cover the spread

The Saints lost their first game since Week 3, as the Jalen Hurts led Eagles shocked the NFL world with a 24-21 win. The Saints were due for a loss, so I wouldn’t read too much into that game. The Saints are still a legit threat in the NFC.

Taysom Hill will start for New Orleans on Sunday, and I love him at QB for this particular matchup. The Chiefs run defense has been leaky to say the least. Just two weeks ago, they allowed Melvin Gordon to rush for 131 yards on 15 carries. The Chiefs have given up the 7th most rushing yards, allowing 128.1 per game. The Saints have two legitimate threats on the ground in Alvin Kamara and Hill.

Why the Chiefs will cover the spread

If there was any doubt that Kansas City were the best team in the NFL heading into Week 14, that doubt has been completely erased after their win against the Miami Dolphins. Patrick Mahomes threw three interceptions and took a 30-yard sack. The Chiefs still won 33-27.

The Chiefs offense is virtually unstoppable. They are 1st in offensive DVOA, and have yet to be held under 22 points all season. Even with the Saints defense being amongst the best in the league, I find it hard to believe that they will be able to hold the Chiefs offense under 20 points.

Chiefs Saints Pick

The Chiefs are due for a scare. Yes, Mahomes threw three interceptions last week but the game was never in doubt after the ten minute mark in the 3rd quarter. The Saints match up well against the Chiefs, and I think they keep this one within a field goal. Give me the Saints and the points.