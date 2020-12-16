Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) prepares to throw to tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs Saints Pick, Betting Preview

December 16, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

The New Orleans Saints aren’t in this position very often. New Orleans is a home dog for the first time this season and just the 8th time since 2012. Well, it’s understandable as to why they are a home underdog in this matchup.

The Saints will host the Kansas City Chiefs, who arguably just played their worst game of the year, and still won in convincing fashion. The Saints were just embarrassed by a 3-8-1 Eagles team, and I think they will be ready to go for this game.

I like the Saints and the points in this one and here’s why.

Chiefs Saints Pick, Odds: New Orleans +3, Total 51.5 | Matchup Report 

 

Why the Saints will cover the spread

The Saints lost their first game since Week 3, as the Jalen Hurts led Eagles shocked the NFL world with a 24-21 win. The Saints were due for a loss, so I wouldn’t read too much into that game. The Saints are still a legit threat in the NFC. 

Taysom Hill will start for New Orleans on Sunday, and I love him at QB for this particular matchup. The Chiefs run defense has been leaky to say the least. Just two weeks ago, they allowed Melvin Gordon to rush for 131 yards on 15 carries. The Chiefs have given up the 7th most rushing yards, allowing 128.1 per game. The Saints have two legitimate threats on the ground in Alvin Kamara and Hill. 

Why the Chiefs will cover the spread

If there was any doubt that Kansas City were the best team in the NFL heading into Week 14, that doubt has been completely erased after their win against the Miami Dolphins. Patrick Mahomes threw three interceptions and took a 30-yard sack. The Chiefs still won 33-27. 

The Chiefs offense is virtually unstoppable. They are 1st in offensive DVOA, and have yet to be held under 22 points all season. Even with the Saints defense being amongst the best in the league, I find it hard to believe that they will be able to hold the Chiefs offense under 20 points. 

Chiefs Saints Pick

The Chiefs are due for a scare. Yes, Mahomes threw three interceptions last week but the game was never in doubt after the ten minute mark in the 3rd quarter. The Saints match up well against the Chiefs, and I think they keep this one within a field goal. Give me the Saints and the points. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

Bet KC vs NO

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 17th, 8:20 PM

LA Chargers +3 -115

Las Vegas -3 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 4:30 PM

Buffalo -6 -110

Denver +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 8:15 PM

Carolina +9 +100

Green Bay -9 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Houston +7 -110

Indianapolis -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Detroit +11 -110

Tennessee -11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Chicago +3 -125

Minnesota -3 -125

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Tampa Bay -6 -110

Atlanta +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Seattle -5.5 -110

Washington +5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Jacksonville +13 -110

Baltimore -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

New England +2 -110

Miami -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

San Francisco -3 -110

Dallas +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 4:05 PM

NY Jets +17.5 -110

LA Rams -17.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 4:05 PM

Philadelphia +6.5 -110

Arizona -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 4:25 PM

Kansas City -3 +100

New Orleans +3 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 8:20 PM

Cleveland -5 -110

NY Giants +5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 21st, 8:15 PM

Pittsburgh -12.5 -110

Cincinnati +12.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats