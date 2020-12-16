Chiefs Saints Pick, Betting Preview

The New Orleans Saints aren’t in this position very often. New Orleans is a home dog for the first time this season and just the 8th time since 2012. Well, it’s understandable as to why they are a home underdog in this matchup.
The Saints will host the Kansas City Chiefs, who arguably just played their worst game of the year, and still won in convincing fashion. The Saints were just embarrassed by a 3-8-1 Eagles team, and I think they will be ready to go for this game.
I like the Saints and the points in this one and here’s why.
Chiefs Saints Pick, Odds: New Orleans +3, Total 51.5 | Matchup Report