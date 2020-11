Why the Chiefs will cover the spread

The Chiefs are on some kind of roll right now. They have only lost one game since November 11th of 2019, and are without a doubt the best team in the league through 11 weeks. Patrick Mahomes is the frontrunner for the MVP race, currently sitting at -125 on most sportsbooks.

The Chiefs offense is moving the ball at a historic pace. They currently sit 1st in total DVOA offense, and have scored 26 or more points in all but one game this season. The Bucs defense is still one of the best in the league, but have started to slide in their last few games. They have given up 23 or more points in three straight games, after having the top DVOA defense for the first 7 weeks.

The Chiefs defense has been sneaky good against the pass. They rank 10th in DVOA pass defense, and have allowed the 4th lowest passer rating per game. Tom Brady has struggled his last three games and could continue to struggle on Sunday.

Why the Buccaneers will cover the spread

The Bucs really need a win on Sunday. They have lost two of their last three games, and Tom Brady has not been playing good football during that three game stretch. He has 5 INTs in his last three games, and did not look good at all against the Rams on Monday Night in Week 11.

The Bucs defense is still amongst the best in the league. They sit 2nd in total DVOA defense, and are 2nd in takeaways. Causing turnovers against the Chiefs offense is key if you want to slow down their offense.

Chiefs Buccaneers pick

The Chiefs are simply too good to bet against right now. They are 17-4 SU in their last 21 home games, and the Bucs are simply not playing good football right now. The Chiefs will end a five-game losing streak against the Buccaneers on Sunday.