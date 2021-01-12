Rams Packers Pick, Divisional Playoff Trends

Are the Los Angeles Rams the new underdog darlings in the playoffs? They have now won back-to-back games in the playoffs when slated as the underdogs.
They will be underdogs again on Saturday, opening up as seven point dogs on the road against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers have been tough to beat at Lambeau field over the last two years, rolling to a 9-1 SU, and 7-3 ATS mark in their last 10 home games.
The Packers will continue to roll in this one and continue their 6-0 ATS streak against the Rams. Give me the Packers as the home favorite.
Rams Packers Pick, Odds: Green Bay -6.5, Total 45.5 (Tuesday at BetRivers) | Matchup Report