Skidding Packers face steep climb to reach playoffs

Rams Packers Pick, Divisional Playoff Trends

January 12, 2021 - Brenden Deeg

Are the Los Angeles Rams the new underdog darlings in the playoffs? They have now won back-to-back games in the playoffs when slated as the underdogs.

They will be underdogs again on Saturday, opening up as seven point dogs on the road against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers have been tough to beat at Lambeau field over the last two years, rolling to a 9-1 SU, and 7-3 ATS mark in their last 10 home games.

The Packers will continue to roll in this one and continue their 6-0 ATS streak against the Rams. Give me the Packers as the home favorite. 

Rams Packers Pick, Odds: Green Bay -6.5, Total 45.5 (Tuesday at BetRivers) | Matchup Report 

 

Why the Packers will cover the spread

Let’s start with Aaron Rodgers. He is without a doubt in my opinion the MVP of the league, and has played his best football in the second half of the season. In Aaron’s last five games alone, he has 15 TDs and only 1 INT. 

The big aspect of this game that is not being discussed enough is the Packers defense vs the Rams offense. Yes Goff led the Rams to victory last week, but he did not impress in the slightest.

He was inaccurate, and you can tell he is struggling to throw the ball properly. That injury could come into play in this game. The Packers defense finished 11th in sacks, and really turned it on late in the season. 

Why the Rams will cover the spread

The Rams defense is a pleasure to watch. They completely shut down the Seahawks offense last week. Russell Wilson had a QBR of 4.1 when he was not pressured. That’s incredible. Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley is one of the smartest young minds in football right now, and is working wonders with this Rams defense. 

Jalen Ramsey will be tasked with shutting down Davante Adams, and he is definitely the right man for the job. If Ramsey can limit Davante’s production, the Packers pass offense could be in some trouble. Adams has 115 receptions this season, while the rest of the Packers WRs combined only have 88. 

Rams Packers Pick

The Rams defense is legit, but they have struggled against top ranked offenses this season. The Bills put up 35 points on them, and the Packers offense ranks 1st in DVOA. I have a very hard time seeing the Rams slowing down this offense.

Especially on the road. I’ll take Rodgers and the Packers in this one. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @ BrendenDeegNFP   He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

GB vs Rams

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Jan 16th, 4:35 PM

LA Rams +6.5 -110

Green Bay -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 16th, 8:15 PM

Baltimore +2 -110

Buffalo -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 17th, 3:05 PM

Cleveland +10 -110

Kansas City -10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 17th, 6:40 PM

Tampa Bay +3 -115

New Orleans -3 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats