Rams Packers Pick, Divisional Playoff Trends

Why the Packers will cover the spread

Let’s start with Aaron Rodgers. He is without a doubt in my opinion the MVP of the league, and has played his best football in the second half of the season. In Aaron’s last five games alone, he has 15 TDs and only 1 INT.

The big aspect of this game that is not being discussed enough is the Packers defense vs the Rams offense. Yes Goff led the Rams to victory last week, but he did not impress in the slightest.

He was inaccurate, and you can tell he is struggling to throw the ball properly. That injury could come into play in this game. The Packers defense finished 11th in sacks, and really turned it on late in the season.

Why the Rams will cover the spread

The Rams defense is a pleasure to watch. They completely shut down the Seahawks offense last week. Russell Wilson had a QBR of 4.1 when he was not pressured. That’s incredible. Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley is one of the smartest young minds in football right now, and is working wonders with this Rams defense.

Jalen Ramsey will be tasked with shutting down Davante Adams, and he is definitely the right man for the job. If Ramsey can limit Davante’s production, the Packers pass offense could be in some trouble. Adams has 115 receptions this season, while the rest of the Packers WRs combined only have 88.

Rams Packers Pick

The Rams defense is legit, but they have struggled against top ranked offenses this season. The Bills put up 35 points on them, and the Packers offense ranks 1st in DVOA. I have a very hard time seeing the Rams slowing down this offense.

Especially on the road. I’ll take Rodgers and the Packers in this one.