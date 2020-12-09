Rams Patriots Prop Bets, Woods, Meyers, Newton

It’s a suddenly awesome Thursday Nighter and we have four profitable predictions in our Rams Patriots prop bets lineup.

Robert Woods Anytime TD +125

Woods has been a target machine the last three games. He has 38 targets in the last three games, which is an astonishing number. He has truly blossomed into a top WR in this league.

The Patriots defense has been better as of late, but they are still amongst the bottom of the league against the pass. They are 21st in DVOA pass defense, and were as low as 29th just two weeks ago. Woods has yet to go more than two games without a TD this season, and he hasn’t scored the last two weeks.

Jakobi Meyers Anytime TD +333



Meyers might be the WR that Patriots fans have been begging for since Randy Moss and Wes Welker left. The rookie is playing at a very high level right now. He is currently 7th in the NFL in yards per route run.

Meyers is due for a TD. He does not have a TD this season, but his playing time and target shares are drastically increasing every week. Jalen Ramsey will be focusing on K’Neal Harry in the end zone due to his size, so Meyers should see some favorable matchups in the red zone.

Longshot: Cam Newton 2+ TDs +450

Newton has been money on Anytime TD bets this season. He has scored a TD in seven of his eleven games, and has scored a TD in six of the nine games he’s played on Thursday Night Football in his career.

The Rams have been susceptible to rushing TDs, especially against QBs. They have allowed ten rushing TDs this season, four of those were by a QB. Newton is the Patriots best weapon in the red zone. He had two rushing TDs last week, and is very capable of doing that again this week.

Tyler Higbee Over 2.5 Receptions

I’m not a huge fan of the prop bets in this game, but this one caught my eye. Higbee has been consistently on the field at least 75% of the Rams offensive snaps, and has eclipsed 2.5 receptions in three of his last four games. Goff has the most attempts in the NFL the last three weeks. Higbee should see his fair share of targets.