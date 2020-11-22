Raiders Chiefs Prop Bets: Mahomes, Hardman

Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman could be a great combination for bettors tonight as the Raiders Chiefs prop bets list roll out here in Week 11.
Kansas City visits Las Vegas looking for bigtime payback after losing at home to these same Raiders in Week 5. That bodes well for TD scorer props and we focus on Hardman and Byron Pringle as a longshot wager.
On the Las Vegas side, Darren Waller is emerging as a favorite target and his odds are intriguing.
Check out the Chiefs Raiders betting preview of this game, as well as the Anytime TD Scorer prop bets we posted yesterday (including winning picks from several Sunday matchups). Those predictions feature Chase Claypool and several other exciting rookie WRs.
