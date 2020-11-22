Nov 1, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) is congratulated by quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Nick Keizer (48) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Raiders Chiefs Prop Bets: Mahomes, Hardman

November 22, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman could be a great combination for bettors tonight as the Raiders Chiefs prop bets list roll out here in Week 11.

Kansas City visits Las Vegas looking for bigtime payback after losing at home to these same Raiders in Week 5. That bodes well for TD scorer props and we focus on Hardman and Byron Pringle as a longshot wager.

On the Las Vegas side, Darren Waller is emerging as a favorite target and his odds are intriguing.

Raiders Chiefs Props

Mecole Hardman Anytime TD +175

The Chiefs are a tough time to predict for Anytime TD right now. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce both have minus odds, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le’Veon Bell’s touches have gone dramatically down. Insert Mecole Hardman. 

Hardman has been getting more involved in the Chiefs offense. He has 13 targets the last two games, with 10 catches for 144 yards and a TD. Hardman will also be taking over the kick and punt return duties for the Chiefs and he has the speed to take one to the house at any time. 

Darren Waller Anytime TD +135

Darren Waller has emerged as Derek Carr’s favorite target. He has 76 targets this season, and has gone as high as 16 targets in a single game. 

If you can get the best receiving threat on a team at +135 odds, you have to take it. Guys like Nelson Agholor and Henry Ruggs haven’t been very involved in the offense lately due to the surge of Josh Jacobs and Waller. 

Longshot of the night: Byron Pringle Anytime TD +1000

Now this is a longshot bet. Pringle is sitting at +1000 for Anytime TD, but he should see some targets today. 

Sammy Watkins is out with an injury, which means Pringle should slot in as the #4 receiver behind Hill, Robinson and Hardman. The Chiefs like to get creative in the passing game, which could open up the field for Pringle. 

Patrick Mahomes Over 319.5 Passing Yards

Patrick Mahomes is the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Plain and simple. He has far and beyond eclipsed 319.5 passing yards his last two games, and is playing the best football of his career. 

The Raiders pass defense has been better lately, however they are still ranked 18th in pass defense DVOA. Last time these two teams played, Mahomes threw for 340 yards in a loss. Mahomes has to be thinking about that loss, and should come out the gate firing on all cylinders. 

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Under 47.5 Rushing Yards

The first-round rookie has been quiet the last few games. He only has 11 combined runs in his last two games, and I think that trend continues on Sunday Night. 

The Raiders are more susceptible to the pass, and newcomer Bell has cut into his carries. I expect a heavy dose of Mahomes and a slow run game from the Chiefs tonight.

Brenden Deeg
