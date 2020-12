Raiders Chargers Prop Bets

Nelson Agholor Anytime TD +140

This one is pretty straight forward. Agholor should see a heavy dose of targets in this game. The Chargers are going to focus heavily on slowing down Darren Waller, and Henry Ruggs will miss this game due to Covid-19.

Agholor has been a TD machine for the Raiders. He has 7 TDs this year, and has become Carr’s favorite target on the outside.

Hunter Henry Anytime TD +185

Hunter Henry has only missed one game this year, which is encouraging considering he has been hammered by injuries his entire career. He is 9th in yards per game this year among all TEs, and has provided Justin Herbert a security blanket that young QBs desperately need.

Henry should be Herbert’s go to target in the red zone in this game. With Mike Williams slated to miss this game, Henry is the big body red zone target that Herbert will be looking for. Henry is also always on the field. He has more than 90% of snaps played in six of his last seven games.

Longshot: Austin Ekeler 2+ TDs +350

Ekeler has evolved into a legit three down RB for the Chargers. He had 24 targets last week, nine of those coming as passes out of the backfield. He has been injured for a good chunk of the year, but is back and looks better than ever.

The Raiders run defense has been awful all season. Last week, the Colts ran for 214 yards, and starting RB Jonathan Taylor ran for 150 of those yards. He also found the end zone twice. I am expecting Ekeler to have a big night on Thursday Night Football.

Heavy Longshot: Keenan Allen First TD Scorer +800

Now this one is out in left field but hear me out. Allen is without a doubt Herbert’s favorite target. He has scored a TD in eight of fourteen games this season, and had a stretch of five straight games where he scored a TD. With no Mike Williams, expect a heavy dose of Keenan Allen in this game.