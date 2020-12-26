Raiders Dolphins props; Waller, Tagovailoa picks

Raiders Dolphins prop bets focus on anytime TD scorer picks with four players making the grade in this Week 16 clash.

The game has your exclusive attention here on Saturday night. Get the latest odds and see hundreds of props on the game at BetRivers or SugarHouse. And see our betting preview with point spread prediction on this game as well.

Darren Waller Anytime TD +137

This one is a no brainer. Anytime you can get Waller at plus odds you have to take it. Waller is having himself quite the season. He is 2nd in the NFL amongst all TEs in receiving yards, and is also 2nd in receiving TDs with 8.

The Miami Dolphins have struggled covering TEs this year. They don’t have any good coverage linebackers, as they are more tailored to help in the blitz game. Waller has 39 targets in just his last three games. Hammer this bet.

Salvon Ahmed Anytime TD +175

Now this one is a little bit risky with Myles Gaskin coming back, but I still think Ahmed will still get a healthy dose of carries. He has been awesome filling in for Gaskin when he has been out. He had 122 yards on 23 carries last week against the New England Patriots

The Raiders run defense is putrid. They rank 31st in rush defense DVOA, and are 24th in rushing yards allowed per game. The duo of Gaskin and Ahmed should have a big night.

Tua Tagovailoa Anytime TD +225

This one is a little out in left field, but hear me out. Tua has been great running the ball so far in his young career. He is very good at figuring out when the best time to run is, and has yet to take any bad sacks.

As I stated above, the Raiders run defense is awful. Tua also has 3 rushing TDs in his last two games. Vegas has allowed the 9th most fantasy points to QBs this season, and a chunk of that is due to their inability to slow down mobile QBs.

More Raiders Dolphins Prop Bets

Longshot: Henry Ruggs Anytime TD +350

This is tremendous value. Ruggs missed last week due to Covid-19, but he is good to go and will start for the Raiders in this game. Ruggs is an integral part of Jon Grudens offense. His speed keeps defenses on edge, and he must be accounted for when he is on the field.

Getting Ruggs at +350 is a steal. He should be heavily involved in this game, and I am expecting Ruggs to get 5-10 targets tonight. All he needs is the ball in his hands and he can take it to the house at any time. He can absolutely fly.