Dec 6, 2020; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets in the first half of a NFL game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Raiders Dolphins props; Waller, Tagovailoa picks

December 26, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

Raiders Dolphins prop bets focus on anytime TD scorer picks with four players making the grade in this Week 16 clash.

The game has your exclusive attention here on Saturday night. Get the latest odds and see hundreds of props on the game at BetRivers or SugarHouse. And see our betting preview with point spread prediction on this game as well.

Darren Waller Anytime TD +137

This one is a no brainer. Anytime you can get Waller at plus odds you have to take it. Waller is having himself quite the season. He is 2nd in the NFL amongst all TEs in receiving yards, and is also 2nd in receiving TDs with 8. 

The Miami Dolphins have struggled covering TEs this year. They don’t have any good coverage linebackers, as they are more tailored to help in the blitz game. Waller has 39 targets in just his last three games. Hammer this bet. 

Salvon Ahmed Anytime TD +175

Now this one is a little bit risky with Myles Gaskin coming back, but I still think Ahmed will still get a healthy dose of carries. He has been awesome filling in for Gaskin when he has been out. He had 122 yards on 23 carries last week against the New England Patriots

The Raiders run defense is putrid. They rank 31st in rush defense DVOA, and are 24th in rushing yards allowed per game. The duo of Gaskin and Ahmed should have a big night. 

Tua Tagovailoa Anytime TD +225

This one is a little out in left field, but hear me out. Tua has been great running the ball so far in his young career. He is very good at figuring out when the best time to run is, and has yet to take any bad sacks. 

As I stated above, the Raiders run defense is awful. Tua also has 3 rushing TDs in his last two games. Vegas has allowed the 9th most fantasy points to QBs this season, and a chunk of that is due to their inability to slow down mobile QBs. 

More Raiders Dolphins Prop Bets

Longshot: Henry Ruggs Anytime TD +350

This is tremendous value. Ruggs missed last week due to Covid-19, but he is good to go and will start for the Raiders in this game. Ruggs is an integral part of Jon Grudens offense. His speed keeps defenses on edge, and he must be accounted for when he is on the field. 

Getting Ruggs at +350 is a steal. He should be heavily involved in this game, and I am expecting Ruggs to get 5-10 targets tonight. All he needs is the ball in his hands and he can take it to the house at any time. He can absolutely fly. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @ BrendenDeegNFP   He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

Bet Props Now!

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 26th, 4:30 PM

San Francisco +6 -110

Arizona -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 8:15 PM

Miami -2.5 -110

Las Vegas +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 1:00 PM

Cleveland -10 -120

NY Jets +10 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 1:00 PM

Atlanta +10.5 -115

Kansas City -10.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 1:00 PM

Cincinnati +7 -110

Houston -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 1:00 PM

Indianapolis +1 -110

Pittsburgh -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 1:00 PM

NY Giants +9.5 -110

Baltimore -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 1:00 PM

Chicago -7.5 -110

Jacksonville +7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 4:05 PM

Denver +3 -110

LA Chargers -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 4:05 PM

Carolina +1 -110

Washington -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 4:25 PM

LA Rams +1 -110

Seattle -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 4:25 PM

Philadelphia -3 -110

Dallas +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 8:20 PM

Tennessee +3 +100

Green Bay -3 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 8:15 PM

Buffalo -7 -110

New England +7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats