Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks at quarterback Derek Carr against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Raiders Pick, Thursday Night Preview

December 16, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

This is the definition of a must win game for the Las Vegas Raiders. After a loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week, the Raiders need to win the last three games and get some help to sneak into the playoffs.

They will be taking on the L.A Chargers, who snapped a two game losing skid last week. This may sound crazy, but I trust the Chargers more in this spot. The Raiders are simply not playing good football right now.

Give me the Chargers and the points. 

Chargers Raiders Pick, Odds: Las Vegas -3, Total 53 | Matchup Report 

Why the Chargers will cover the spread

The Chargers beat the Falcons 20-17, but of course it didn’t happen without any Anthony Lynn drama. The Chargers had yet again another Special Teams blunder, and are on pace to have one of the worst special teams units in the history of the NFL. Besides that, the Chargers are still a very talented team. 

They are the best 4-9 team I have ever seen, and are led by Justin Herbert who is well on his way to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Herbert threw the ball 44 times last week, and only had eight incompletions. 

The Raiders run defense has been atrocious this year. They have given up 7th most yards on the ground this year, and just allowed the Colts to run for 212 yards, which ultimately got their Defensive Coordinator fired this week. 

Why the Raiders will cover the spread

The last three games have been very forgetful for Jon Gruden and the Raiders. They should have lost all three, but of course managed a win against the Jets two weeks ago. This is a must win game for the Raiders, and Gruden is the type of veteran coach that can get his team ready to go. 

The Chargers defense has been mediocre all year. They gave up 45 points just two weeks ago to the New England Patriots, and are ranked 22nd in DVOA overall. Their defense is also compromised due to injury. They will be without Joey Bosa in this game. Without him, their defense has struggled to get any pressure on the QB.

Chargers Raiders pick

I think the Raiders are free falling here. They should be on a three game losing skid, and will be without Henry Ruggs in this game. Ruggs is a massive part of the Raiders offense, and opens up the field for everyone else on offense. I think the Chargers at least keep this game within a field goal.

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

