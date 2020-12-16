Chargers Raiders Pick, Thursday Night Preview

This is the definition of a must win game for the Las Vegas Raiders. After a loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week, the Raiders need to win the last three games and get some help to sneak into the playoffs.
They will be taking on the L.A Chargers, who snapped a two game losing skid last week. This may sound crazy, but I trust the Chargers more in this spot. The Raiders are simply not playing good football right now.
Give me the Chargers and the points.
Chargers Raiders Pick, Odds: Las Vegas -3, Total 53 | Matchup Report