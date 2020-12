Why the Rams will cover the spread

After back to back convincing wins against the Seahawks and Buccaneers, the Rams came out flat last week against the 49ers losing 23-20. The Rams offense struggled, especially Jared Goff. He only had 198 yards and also threw 2 INTs.

The Rams defense on the other hand played well, and has been one of the best defenses in the NFL. Last week they gave Nick Mullens all he could handle, picking him off once and holding him to a 78 passer rating. The Rams defense currently ranks 6th in DVOA, and are dominant against the pass.

The Rams have the 4th best DVOA pass defense and have allowed the 2nd fewest pass yards per game. The Cardinals offense is built around DeAndre Hopkins, and Jalen Ramsey is the best in the business at shutting down a certain WR. It could be a long day for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense.

Why the Cardinals will cover the spread

After a 6-3 start to the season, the Cardinals have now lost two in a row, and are on the verge of falling out of a playoff spot. Their offense has spiraled downwards, failing to score more than 21 points in back to back games. However, they still have Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. They are bound to bounce back.

The Cardinals defense has been surprisingly good this year. They rank 11th in DVOA, and haven’t missed a beat since Chandler Jones went on IR. The Cardinals have 14 takeaways on the season, which will be crucial in this game. Goff is bound for a turnover or two every game, so the Cardinals need to capitalize on his mistakes.

Rams Cardinals pick

I think this spread should be higher. The Rams had a bad week last week, but I still consider them one of the best teams in the league. The Ramsey vs Hopkins matchup is going to be fun to watch, but I think Ramsey has the upper hand. I’m taking the Rams -3.