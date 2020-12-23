Nov 15, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws the ball while under pressure by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Justin Hollins (58) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Rams Seahawks Pick, Odds, Betting Preview

December 23, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

This is a must win game for the L.A Rams. The Rams lost to the lowly N.Y Jets last week, and need a win to clinch a berth in the playoffs.

A win will also make it possible for them to win the NFC West in Week 17. The Rams will be taking on a Seattle Seahawks team that is coming off a win against the Washington Football Team.

Last week’s game against the Jets was just a hiccup in their season. I like them to bounce back in this game. Give me the Rams as road underdogs in this one. 

Rams Seahawks Betting Pick, Odds: Seattle -1.5, Total 47.5 | Matchup Report 

 

Why the Rams can cover the spread

Last week was rock bottom for Rams fans. L.A lost to the winless Jets, in a game that they never had a lead in. The Jets dominated from start to finish. This does not change my opinion on the Rams. I still think they are a legit threat in the NFC. 

The Rams matchup well against the Seahawks. These two teams played back in Week 10, and Seattle’s offense hit a standstill. Wilson only threw for 248 yards with 0 TDs and 2 INTs. Jalen Ramsey is the perfect CB to slow down D.K Metcalf. D.K struggles against physical, bigger CBs and Ramsey fits that bill perfectly. 

The Rams have been very good at keeping Goff clean this year. They are tied for 4th in the NFL in sacks allowed, which will be key in this game. The Seahawks pass rush has stepped up the last few weeks. 

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

With a win, the Seahawks would clinch 1st place in the NFC West. The Seahawks can also compete for 2nd in the NFC, so this game means just as much to the Seahawks as it does for the Rams. 

I am a firm believer that it’s hard to beat a good team twice in one year. The Rams have already beat the Seahawks once this year, so it would be tricky to do it again. The Seahawks have the better QB in this matchup, so if this game turns into a shootout, I could see the Seahawks winning in the end. 

Rams Seahawks betting pick

I am higher on the Rams than most. I think the Rams are the biggest threat to the Packers in the NFC, so I won’t be picking against them in this game. Every team has some bad games. I think last week’s loss to the Jets will be an outlier. I love the Rams in this game. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @ BrendenDeegNFP   He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com
