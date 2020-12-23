Rams Seahawks Pick, Odds, Betting Preview

This is a must win game for the L.A Rams. The Rams lost to the lowly N.Y Jets last week, and need a win to clinch a berth in the playoffs.
A win will also make it possible for them to win the NFC West in Week 17. The Rams will be taking on a Seattle Seahawks team that is coming off a win against the Washington Football Team.
Last week’s game against the Jets was just a hiccup in their season. I like them to bounce back in this game. Give me the Rams as road underdogs in this one.
Rams Seahawks Betting Pick, Odds: Seattle -1.5, Total 47.5 | Matchup Report