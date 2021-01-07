Rams Seahawks Wild Card Betting Preview

Why the L.A Rams will cover the spread

There is tons of uncertainty at the QB position for the Rams heading into this game, as Jared Goff broke his thumb in Week 16 against the Seahawks. All signs are pointing to Goff getting the start, and all he has to do is not turn the ball over. I think the Rams defense is going to dominate.

The Rams defense has not got the love it deserves. The Seahawks are a pass first offense, and the Rams are the best in the business at stopping the pass. They finished first in passing yards allowed per game, and finished first in passer rating allowed per game. They are also scoring well in the DVOA metric, as they are ranked 4th in pass defense DVOA.

Jalen Ramsey is the perfect CB to slow down D.K Metcalf. He is big and physical at the line of scrimmage, and if he can ultimately eliminate Metcalf from the offense, the Seahawks will have all kinds of trouble putting points on the board.

Why the Seahawks will cover the spread

The Seahawks clearly have the upper hand at the QB position. Russell Wilson was once the frontrunner for the MVP halfway through the season, however he did hit a slump after Week 9. He seems to have found his groove again. He had 8 TDs and only 2 INTs in his last four games.

The Seahawks pass rush has really come on after they acquired Carlos Dunlap. They finished 7th in the NFL in sacks, after being dead last after five weeks. Goff is not the type of Quarterback that is good at handling pressure.

Rams Seahawks Wild Card Betting Pick

I have been very high on the Rams all season. An injured Goff is not going to change my mind. The Rams defense is built to shut down this Seahawks offense, and I think the Rams at least keep this game within a field goal. Give me the Rams +3.5.