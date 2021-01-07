Rams Seahawks Wild Card Betting Preview

These two teams have battled twice already this season, with each team getting a victory. But the playoffs are different and home-field advantage doesn’t mean as much this year.
Their last meeting was in Week 16 for the division title, and the Seahawks took that game 20-9. It was a rare ATS loss for the Rams in conference play, as they slipped to 20-7-1 ATS in their last 28 games within the NFC.
The Rams are just 4-10 ATS in their past 14 trips to Seattle, but I love the Rams in the game.
Rams Seahawks Wild Card Betting Pick, Odds: Seattle -3.5, Total 42.5 | Matchup Report