Why the Rams will cover the spread

The Rams are coming off a huge win against Seattle, beating the now first place Seahawks 23-16. The Rams defense was ferocious all game, forcing Russell Wilson to throw 2 INTs.

The Rams defense has been one of the better units in the NFL this season. Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley has this defense playing hard every week, and it helps when you have two of the best defensive players in the league.

I’m guessing Jalen Ramsey will be giving all of the Bucs WRs different looks to try and confuse Tom Brady, and Aaron Donald will cause some chaos in the pocket. The Rams defense ranks 6th in DVOA, and 3rd in points per game.

Why the Bucs will cover the spread

The Bucs looked like a different team last week than they did in Week 9. They beat the Carolina Panthers 46-23, and finally got their run game going. Ronald Jones ran for 192 yards on 23 carries.

The Bucs defense has been just as good as the Rams this season. The Rams offense relies heavily on the run game to set up their play action pass, and the Bucs dominate opposing RBs. The Bucs defense only allows 77 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 1st in the NFL.

The Bucs offense ranks 8th in DVOA, and I don’t think they have hit their ceiling yet. We are all waiting for Antonio Brown to break out, and this could be the game. With Ramsey’s focus most likely going to be on Mike Evans, Brown should get some nice one on one matchups.

Rams Buccaneers pick

I am big on the Rams going forward. Their defense has been playing great, and Sean McVay is the best in the NFL at getting players open on offense. The Rams are built to make a run this year, and I actually think they have a legit chance at winning the NFC.

Give me the Rams in this game.