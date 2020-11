Why the Cardinals can cover the spread

Arizona has been one of the best stories in the NFL at the halfway point. They are 5-2, and right in the thick of things in the NFC West. The play of Kyler Murray has been the story for Arizona, as he has the most passing yards in the NFL with 1847 yards.

Arizona is playing great football right now. They have scored 30 or more points in three straight games, and will be well rested off a bye week. Chase Edmonds should have a massive game for the Cardinals.

The Dolphins defense as a whole has been solid, but their run defense has been bad. They rank 32nd, dead last in rush defense efficiency, and Edmonds has been stellar recently. I’m expecting a heavy dose of Edmonds, which will open up the field for Deandre Hopkins.

Why the Dolphins can cover the spread

Brian Flores has a serious case for Coach of the Year so far. He has the Dolphins sitting at 4-3, and drastically overperforming preseason expectations.

The Dolphins offense was non-existent last week, but that was due to their defense being on the field majority of the game. We will finally get a good look at Tua Tagavailoa, and let’s not forget he was the top QB prospect before getting injured at Alabama.

The Dolphins defense should give Murray all he can handle. The Dolphins pass defense ranks 3rd in DVOA, and starting corners Byron Jones and Xavier Howard can throw many different looks at Deandre Hopkins

Dolphins Cardinals pick

Miami will be travelling cross country, meanwhile the Cardinals sat home comfortably during a bye week. The Cardinals are simply the better team in this matchup. I love Arizona in this spot, and I think they win comfortably.