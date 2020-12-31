Dolphins Bills Pick: Buffalo Cruises over Miami

Miami Dolphins will head on the road to play the Buffalo Bills in a game with tons of playoff implications. The Dolphins could really use a win in this game, as they still have not clinched a playoff berth at 10-5.
If the Dolphins win, they are in. If they lose, the Colts could sneak in with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Ravens, Browns, Colts and Dolphins are all fighting for three playoff spots.
The Bills on the other hand have clinched at least the third seed in the AFC, and with a win they secure the 2nd seed. I think the Bills continue to roll in this game and knock the Dolphins out of the playoffs.
Dolphins Bills Betting Pick, Odds: Buffalo -1.5, Total 44 at SugarHouse | Matchup Report