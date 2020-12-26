Dolphins Raiders Pick, Trends, Preview

These teams are going in opposite directions, with the Las Vegas Raiders spiraling downward and the Miami Dolphins surging. Vegas has lost four of their last five games, with their lone win during that stretch came on a last second TD by Henry Ruggs against the New York Jets.
The Raiders will play host to the Miami Dolphins, who have won five of their last seven games, and are fighting to secure a wild card spot. The Dolphins need this win and the spread is only 2.5. I love the Dolphins in this spot.
Check out the top four Raiders Dolphins prop bets for tonight’s game as well.
Dolphins Raiders betting pick, Odds: Las Vegas +2.5, Total 49.5 | Matchup Report