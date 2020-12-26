Dolphins Raiders Pick, Trends, Preview

Why the Dolphins will cover the spread

Tua Tagovailoa struggled last week, but he did just enough to beat the New England Patriots 22-12. The Dolphins were led by their run game, as they had 250 yards on the ground. They had 3 rushing TDs, and had two guys run for more than 80 yards. The Raiders run defense is horrific this year.

They have the 31st ranked DVOA rush defense, and are 24th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game. The Dolphins will be getting Myles Gaskin back this week, which should provide their offense with a much needed boost.

The Raiders are heading into this game with some uncertainty at QB. It looks like Derek Carr will get the start, but Jon Gruden has yet to announce his starter. The Dolphins defense could feast on a banged up Carr.

Why the Raiders will cover the spread

The Raiders need to win to keep their dim playoff hopes alive. This is now back to back years that they have struggled late in the season. All signs point to Carr getting the start, and he has been solid running Jon Gruden’s offense this year. He has not been the issue.

Watch out for Darren Waller in this game. The Dolphins have struggled covering opposing teams TEs this season, and Waller has quickly emerged as a top three TE in the league.

Dolphins Raiders betting pick

I simply can’t trust the Raiders right now. Especially with so much uncertainty at the QB position. The Dolphins are 11-3 ATS this year, and I think this spread is way too small. Give me the Dolphins -2.5 all day.