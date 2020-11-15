Vikings Bears Pick, MNF Betting

No David Montgomery on the Chicago side and a healthy Dalvin Cook on the Minnesota side might be all you need to handicap in making the right Vikings Bears pick here on Monday Night.

With the Bears top RB out, the Vikings defense will have less to worry about, while the Bears might not be able to slow Cook even if they play great.

Bears fans know their team almost always beats the Vikings at home, as they are 16-3 SU the past 19 seasons at home to Minnesota, according to Trend Dummy’s Week 10 NFL betting trends report. In the last 12 meetings here, the Bears are 10-2 ATS.

And while Minnesota is the better team on paper, this game isn’t played on paper and they lay 3 points here.

Vikings Bears Pick, Odds: Chicago +3, Total 43.5 at BetRivers Illinois | Matchup Report

Why the Vikings can cover the spread

Reason No. 1 – Dalvin Cook.

Reason No. 2 – Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen.

Minnesota offense can be explosive and they may be able to wear down the stalwart Bears D with a ground game. That and the fact Chicago’s offense continues to struggle, meaning the defense will be on the field far too often. That can translate to late scoring and ball control.