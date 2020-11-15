Dec 29, 2019; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings inside linebacker Cameron Smith (59) tackles Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings Bears Pick, MNF Betting

November 15, 2020 - Trend Dummy

No David Montgomery on the Chicago side and a healthy Dalvin Cook on the Minnesota side might be all you need to handicap in making the right Vikings Bears pick here on Monday Night.

With the Bears top RB out, the Vikings defense will have less to worry about, while the Bears might not be able to slow Cook even if they play great.

Bears fans know their team almost always beats the Vikings at home, as they are 16-3 SU the past 19 seasons at home to Minnesota, according to Trend Dummy’s Week 10 NFL betting trends report. In the last 12 meetings here, the Bears are 10-2 ATS.

And while Minnesota is the better team on paper, this game isn’t played on paper and they lay 3 points here.

Vikings Bears Pick, Odds: Chicago +3, Total 43.5 at BetRivers Illinois | Matchup Report

Why the Vikings can cover the spread

Reason No. 1 – Dalvin Cook.

Reason No. 2 – Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen.

Minnesota offense can be explosive and they may be able to wear down the stalwart Bears D with a ground game. That and the fact Chicago’s offense continues to struggle, meaning the defense will be on the field far too often. That can translate to late scoring and ball control.

Why the Bears can cover the spread

That 16-3 SU home mark is impressive by any measure. Sometimes, a team just has the other’s team number at a particular venue for a particular reason. Even if it doesn’t make sense, sometimes its best to get out of the way of Lady Luck.

Chicago’s defense has been strong, especially against the pass, which the Vikings may need to rely on here. They rank second in defensive passing percentage and passing TD allowed while allowing a stingy 6.7 yards per attempt in the passing game.

And if you dig trends, the Bears have been awesome on Monday Night Football, going 8-3 ATS in their past 11 MNF games. The Vikings meanwhile are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 Monday Night road games and just is 2-12 ATS overall in this situation.

Vikings Bears Pick

The trends favor the Bears here, even with a 10-4 ATS run in divisional play. And some bettors will simply side with any home underdog in a divisional game. We are not so sure and feel the superior team only needs to cover three points, so we side with the Vikings -3.

Trend Dummy
Trend Dummy (not his real name) is a veteran sports betting writer, who really should be a lot smarter by now. Starting with a betting trends fascination in 1993, Dummy has been chasing trends, patterns, streak and mathematical anomalies ever since. A serious data miner with real databases and betting acumen, he sometimes stretches stats to fit a narrative, but the data is legit. You decide if the trends have handicapping value.

