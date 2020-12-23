Nov 15, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings Saints Betting Pick, Trends, Preview

December 23, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

The Minnesota Vikings need a win on Christmas day to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, and they will be playing a New Orleans Saints team that they have had success against the last few years.

They are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games against New Orleans, and the Saints are coming off back to back losses. This will be the first time in NFL history that a game will be played on every day of the week during an NFL season. 

The Vikings can keep this one close. Give me Minnesota and the points in this one.

Vikings Saints Betting Pick, Odds: New Orleans -7, Total 51 | Matchup Report 

 

Why the Vikings can cover the spread

It’s too bad that the Vikings got off to a rough start to the season. They started off 0-3, which put this team with an uphill battle to make the playoffs. They are 6-5 since Week 4, and have been competitive in every game. 

Dalvin Cook has been the best RB in the league this year not named Derrick Henry. Last week he ran 102 yards on 22 carries, and found the end zone once. He is second in the NFL with 1,484 yards on the ground, and is tied for 1st in the NFL with 15 rushing TDs. 

The Saints run defense has been sub par the last couple of weeks. They allowed the Eagles to run for 246 yards just two weeks ago, and the Chiefs ran for 179 yards last week. I think Cook and the Vikings rushing offense will keep Drew Brees off the field long enough to cover the spread. 

Why the Saints can cover the spread

After reeling off 10 wins in a row, the Saints have now lost two straight games, and are destined to lose out on the 1st seed in the NFC. The Packers would clinch the 1st seed with a win or Saints loss in Week 16. 

The Vikings defense has been mediocre the last five weeks. They have yet to hold an opponent under 24 points during that stretch. The Saints offense looked much better in the 2nd half against the Chiefs. Brees was out for a four game stretch, so it’s understandable the offense struggled right away with him back. This game could be a “get right” game for the Saints offense. 

Vikings Saints betting pick

The Saints are undoubtedly the better team in this game, but the Vikings are no pushover. The Saints may be 10-4, but they are only 7-7 ATS. I think this spread is too high to take the Saints. I like the Vikings in this spot. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @ BrendenDeegNFP   He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com
