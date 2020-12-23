Vikings Saints Betting Pick, Trends, Preview

The Minnesota Vikings need a win on Christmas day to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, and they will be playing a New Orleans Saints team that they have had success against the last few years.
They are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games against New Orleans, and the Saints are coming off back to back losses. This will be the first time in NFL history that a game will be played on every day of the week during an NFL season.
The Vikings can keep this one close. Give me Minnesota and the points in this one.
Vikings Saints Betting Pick, Odds: New Orleans -7, Total 51 | Matchup Report