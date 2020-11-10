New England Patriots Home Underdogs Domination

New England will be a home underdog of a TD or more this week and you think, ‘Golly, this never would have happened on Tom Brady’s watch.’

Well it did, twice – both times in 2001 when he was a rookie.

Baltimore will lay 7 points or more at the Patriots in Week 10 and it has been six years since the Patriots were a home underdog at all, let alone a big one. The last time, they were +3 at home to Denver Nov. 2, 2014 and crushed the Broncos 43-21.

It has only happened twice since 1993 that New England was a home dog of 7 or more. They were +8.5 to the Greatest Show on Turf Nov. 18. 2001 and lost 24-17. That was the same year the Patriots would get payback in the Super Bowl, upsetting the Rams as 14-point underdogs.

And back on Sept. 30, 2001, Peyton Manning’s Colts were favored 13 points here after Drew Brees went down with injury and a skinny young backup named Tom Brady stepped in for a shocking 44-13 win over Indianapolis. (Read the ESPN recap.)

[ See latest lines and matchup reports for every game | See Patriots Ravens Matchup stats ]