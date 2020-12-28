Patriots Bills Prop Bets: Beasley, Moss, Harris

The Bills are big favorites in New England, which is risky, so we look to anytime TD props as a safer way to turn a profit here in the Week 16 Monday Nighter.

The Patriots Bills prop bets of note include juicy odds on Cole Beasley and Zach Moss. Check out the latest odds on this game along with hundreds of props at BetRivers and SugarHouse.

Cole Beasley Anytime TD +175

These odds are too juicy to pass up. Beasley has evolved into one of the best slot receivers in the NFL. At the age of 31, he is having his best season as a pro.

He has been a target machine the last three weeks. He has 31 targets over that stretch, and has become Josh Allen’s safety valve on third down. Teams have started to single in on Stefon Diggs, leaving Beasley with some favorable matchups.

Zach Moss Anytime TD +187

The Bills RB room has been tough to navigate this year. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss have basically split carries, so it’s been hard trying to single out a certain RB to score a TD every game. The Bills are also a heavy passing team.

I think this could be Zack Moss’s coming out party. He has 26 carries the last two games, and seems to be slowly taking over Singletary as the lead back. The last time these teams met back in Week 8, Moss ran for 81 yards and 2 TDs. This is clearly a matchup that the Bills can exploit. I love Moss in this game.

Damien Harris Anytime TD +225

I have come to the realization that the New England Patriots are the toughest team to bet on for anytime TDs. Cam Newton dominates the ball in the red zone, and they have virtually no red zone passing game. Harris at +225 however does provide tremendous value.

Harris has been New England’s lead back this season, and has had a steady target share since Week 7. He has 31 carries the last three weeks, and the Bills run defense is weak.

Super Longshot: Devin Asiasi Anytime TD +1100

Now this one is completely out in left field. Asiasi does not have a reception this season. So why am I taking him? There is a method to my madness.

The Bills struggle against TEs this year. They have given up the 5th most fantasy points to TEs this season, and I am assuming Josh McDaniels has to know that. Devin got his first start last week, and Dalton Keene, the TE ahead of him, fumbled last week and went straight to Bill Belichick’s dog house. Hey, at +1100 it’s worth a sprinkle.