Patriots Texans Pick, Betting Preview

Bill Belichick has gotten the best of the Houston Texans in recent years. The Patriots are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games against Houston, and are riding high after a big win on Sunday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Texans lost to the Cleveland Browns last week, and have yet to beat a team this season not named the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Patriots need a win to stay in the playoff race, and I think they get the win and cover the 2-point spread.
Patriots Texans Pick, Odds: Houston +2, Total 49 (midweek at BetRivers) | Matchup Report