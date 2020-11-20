Patriots Texans Pick, Betting Preview

Why the Patriots can cover the spread

The Patriots have won two in a row, and are right back in the playoff hunt. A big reason for the two game win streak has been the play of Cam Newton. He had 7 INTs and 1 fumble lost in his first seven games.

He did not turnover the ball once in his last two games, and generally looks a lot more comfortable in the pocket.

The Texans run defense has been atrocious. They rank 32nd against the run, and give up 10 more yards a game than the 31st ranked Dallas Cowboys. The Patriots may have found a stud in Damian Harris, who is averaging more than 5 yards per carry in his last two games.

The only game Harris hasn’t averaged over 5 yards a carry was the only game he didn’t get 10 carries. He should dominate this game.

The Texans run game has been virtually non-existent this season, as only the Chicago Bears average fewer rushing yards per game. The Patriots pass defense is starting to click, as they rank 10th in passing yards per game.

Why the Texans can cover the spread

The Texans kept it close last week against the Browns, but couldn’t finish the job off. They held Baker Mayfield to only 125 passing yards, and were able to get some pressure on Baker for the majority of the game.

The Texans need Deshaun Watson to have a breakout game. In the Texans two wins this year, Watson has thrown for 640 yards and 5 TDs. The Patriots have struggled against the deep ball this season, so getting the Patriots defenders one on one with guys like Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks could cause some problems.

Patriots Texans pick

The Texans have struggled as home underdogs. They are 2-8 SU and ATS in 10 recent games in this role. The Patriots need a win in this game to stay in playoff contention, and I think they get it done. The line has moved a point already as of Thursday, we take the Patriots -2.