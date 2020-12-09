Patriots Rams Pick, Thursday Night Football Preview

New England as an underdog on Thursday Night Football? The Patriots are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games on Thursdays, and are 12-3 ATS in their last 15 games as an underdog.
The Patriots will be taking on an L.A Rams team that just had their biggest win of the season over the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams could really use a victory for their playoff aspirations.
I think the Patriots keep this game close, a week after destroying the Chargers, and cover the spread. Give me the Patriots on Thursday Night Football.
Patriots Rams Betting Pick, Odds: LA -5.5, Total 45 | Matchup Report