Patriots Rams Pick, Thursday Night Football Preview

Why New England will cover the spread

The Patriots absolutely demolished the Chargers in Week 13. They won the game 45-0, and gave rookie QB Justin Herbert fits all game. He was not comfortable the second the game started.

The Patriots will be going against Jared Goff, who they completely shutdown in Super Bowl 53. Goff had one of his worst games as a pro in that game.

The Patriots defense seems to be getting back to 2019 form. They have only allowed 17 points in their last two games. The biggest turn of events is their ability to create turnovers. They have 3 INTs in their last two games, which is impressive considering they played Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert.

Yes, the Rams defense has been stellar this season. But they have been susceptible to the run recently. They have also allowed 75 points in their last three games, so they are in no way dominating on that side of the ball.

Why the L.A Rams will cover the spread

The Rams are officially in the driver’s seat to win the NFC West. They are tied with the Seahawks at 8-4, but hold the tiebreaker if they finish the season with the same record. These teams play each other in Week 16.

The Rams are rolling right now. They have won four of their last six games, and Goff played lights out last week. I am assuming Sean McVay and Goff still have Super Bowl 53 in the back of their minds, and will want revenge in this game. The Rams own the league’s best pass defense, so Cam Newton could have himself a long night.

Patriots Rams pick

Both these teams are playing great football right now. These teams don’t play each other very often, but the Patriots are 6-1 ATS in their last seven meetings. I think the Patriots at least keep this game close. I’m taking New England to cover the spread.