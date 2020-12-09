Oct 4, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) during the second half against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots Rams Pick, Thursday Night Football Preview

December 09, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

New England as an underdog on Thursday Night Football? The Patriots are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games on Thursdays, and are 12-3 ATS in their last 15 games as an underdog.

The Patriots will be taking on an L.A Rams team that just had their biggest win of the season over the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams could really use a victory for their playoff aspirations.

[ Also check out the Rams Patriots prop bets, with four profitable predictions ] 

I think the Patriots keep this game close, a week after destroying the Chargers, and cover the spread. Give me the Patriots on Thursday Night Football. 

Patriots Rams Betting Pick, Odds: LA -5.5, Total 45 | Matchup Report 

Why New England will cover the spread

The Patriots absolutely demolished the Chargers in Week 13. They won the game 45-0, and gave rookie QB Justin Herbert fits all game. He was not comfortable the second the game started.

The Patriots will be going against Jared Goff, who they completely shutdown in Super Bowl 53. Goff had one of his worst games as a pro in that game. 

The Patriots defense seems to be getting back to 2019 form. They have only allowed 17 points in their last two games. The biggest turn of events is their ability to create turnovers. They have 3 INTs in their last two games, which is impressive considering they played Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert. 

Yes, the Rams defense has been stellar this season. But they have been susceptible to the run recently. They have also allowed 75 points in their last three games, so they are in no way dominating on that side of the ball.

Why the L.A Rams will cover the spread

The Rams are officially in the driver’s seat to win the NFC West. They are tied with the Seahawks at 8-4, but hold the tiebreaker if they finish the season with the same record. These teams play each other in Week 16. 

The Rams are rolling right now. They have won four of their last six games, and Goff played lights out last week. I am assuming Sean McVay and Goff still have Super Bowl 53 in the back of their minds, and will want revenge in this game. The Rams own the league’s best pass defense, so Cam Newton could have himself a long night. 

Patriots Rams pick

Both these teams are playing great football right now. These teams don’t play each other very often, but the Patriots are 6-1 ATS in their last seven meetings. I think the Patriots at least keep this game close. I’m taking New England to cover the spread.

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com
