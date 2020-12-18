Patriots Dolphins Pick, Odds, Trends, Preview

The last time these two teams met was back in Week 1, and boy have things changed. The Patriots ran all over the Dolphins in Week 1. Cam Newton had 75 yards on the ground including 2 TDs, and the Patriots had six different players with at least 20 yards rushing.
The Dolphins are now a completely different team. They are 7-2 in their last nine games, and are 10-3 ATS overall this season. This is my favorite bet of the week. Give me the Dolphins as favorites.
Patriots Dolphins Betting Pick, Odds: Miami -1.5, Total 41.5 | Matchup Report