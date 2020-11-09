Patriots vs Jets Pick, NFL Betting Preview

The New England Patriots have dominated this matchup as of late, running up an 11-1 mark against the New York Jets in their last 12 games. They are also 7-1 ATS in their last 8 meetings.
This is definitely not the same Patriots teams of the past 20 years, as they are 2-5 and off to their worst start since 2002. The Jets are still searching for their first win of the season, and are 1-7 ATS through 8 games.
The Patriots have done nothing recently for me to trust them to cover 10 points, even against the lowly Jets, so I’m taking the points in this Monday Night Football ‘showcase.’
Patriots Jets Pick, Odds: Jets +10, Total 42