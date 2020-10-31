Saints vs Bears Pick, Betting Analysis

The New Orleans Saints have been very reliable ATS on the road as of late, covering 8 of their last 9 games on the road, and are 5.5-point favorites heading to Soldier Field to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Even with the Saints dominance on the road, betting against a 5-2 home team when they catching 5.5 points is a risky proposition. We like the Bears to hang tough here with their defense, and to keep this game within a field goal
Saints Bears Odds: New Orleans -5, Total 42.5 at BetRivers | Matchup Report