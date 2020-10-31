Saints vs Bears Pick, Betting Analysis

Why the Bears can cover the spread

The Bears are sitting at 5-2, and 5.5-point underdogs at home. It’s clear Vegas and the media don’t respect the Bears, after a brutal loss on Monday Night against the L.A Rams.

The Bears were due for a loss after their 5-1 start, and I think they will bounce back just fine. The biggest issue has been the play at Quarterback, as Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky have both struggled for the Bears.

The Saints have allowed a passer rating of 111.6, which 30th in the league. What catches my eye is the Saints have also given up 7.7 yards per pass attempt, which can only benefit a struggling Bears offense.

Foles is only averaging 5.9 yards per attempt, so the Bears offense will be able to push the ball downfield more than they have this season. Watch out for 5th round rookie Darnell Mooney in this game, as he can absolutely fly. He’s getting more incorporated in the offense every week.

Why the Saints can cover the spread

The Saints are coming off a 27-24 win over the Carolina Panthers, and are sitting at 2nd place in the NFC South at 4-2.

A big reason the Saints have been rolling as of late is the play of QB Drew Brees. He leads the league in completion percentage, and has been able to manage injuries at the WR position. Even without Michael Thomas since Week 1, he is still playing at a high level.

The Saints are only giving up an average of 1.3 sacks per game, which is tied for 4th in the NFL. The Bears need a pass rush to be successful, so keeping Brees upright will alter what the Bears can do defensively.

We mentioned their 8-1 ATS road streak – that actually extends to 15-4 ATS over 19 games and they have also won seven straight Week 8 games if you believe in trends such as that.

Saints Bears Pick

I think these two teams are a lot closer than 5.5 points. Considering the Bears at home, 5.5 is just way too big of a spread. The Bears are 5-2 with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bears deserve more respect, even after their loss on Monday Night.