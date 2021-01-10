Saints Bears Wild Card Props, Thomas 2 TDs?

Chicago visits New Orleans in the second Sunday Wild Card game and we have five top Saints Bears prop bets for you.

We focus on Jared Cook, Allen Robinson, Michael Thomas, Mitch Trubisky and David Montgomery. Bears backers living in Illinois can get these odds, along with super bonus offers and cool bets at BetRivers Illinois.

Also check out our betting preview with point spread prediction and analysis over here.

Jared Cook Anytime TD +125

With Drew Brees back, I expect Cook to be heavily involved in the offense. He has played well recently, racking in three TDs in his last five games.

The Bears struggle against tight ends. With Roquan Smith banged up and potentially missing the game, Cook could have a huge game. The Bears allowed the 2nd most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

Allen Robinson Anytime TD +175

Really? Robinson is sitting at +175? Sign me up. Getting a team’s top target on offense at +175 is simply too good to pass up. Robinson will be playing for a contract, as he will be the most coveted wide receiver on the open market this year.

He has 36 targets in just his last four games, and him and quarterback Mitch Trubisky have really found a connection in the second half of the season.

Longshot: Michael Thomas 2+ TDs +600

There isn’t much value in this game for Anytime TD, so I am taking a swing with Michael Thomas finding the end-zone twice. Thomas is a target machine when he’s on the field.

He is returning from injury this week, and has not played since Week 14. He had 25 targets in his last three games, and is easily Brees’ favorite target.

Mitchell Trubisky OVER 12.5 Rushing Yards

The change from Foles to Trubisky did wonders for the Bears offense. One aspect of the Bears offense that was missing with Foles was the mobility from the quarterback position.

Trubisky is a threat with his legs. He has eclipsed 12.5 rushing yards in three of his last four games.

David Montgomery OVER 3.5 Receptions

Montgomery is a three down back, and has started to get really involved in the passing game. The Saints defense is tough to throw on. They like to keep everything in front of them.

Montgomery had nine receptions last week. If Trubisky can’t hit his first read, I can see him looking to Montgomery often for the dump off in the passing game.