Saints Vikings Prop Bets: Thielen, Sanders Picks

Adam Thielen Anytime TD +100

Adam Thielen Anytime TD +100

When the Vikings traded Stefon Diggs this offseason, many thought the Vikings passing game would stumble. Justin Jefferson stepped right into the Diggs role, and Thielen has improved to where the trade made sense for both sides.

When you are able to get Thielen at plus odds, you have to take it. Thielen is 3rd in the NFL with 13 receiving TDs, and has been on fire the last few weeks. He has six TDs in his last five games, and continues to be the Vikings best red zone threat. This pick is a no brainer.

Emmanuel Sanders Anytime TD +110

Michael Thomas has been placed on IR, which will end his regular season. He will be eligible to return in the playoffs. With Thomas on IR, Sanders will be the top WR on the Saints the remaining two games of the season.

With Drew Brees back at QB, the Saints should be throwing the ball a lot more. Even with Taysom Hill at QB, Sanders still had a steady target share. I am expecting 8-12 targets for Sanders in this game.

Dalvin Cook 2+ TDS +225

I am not a fan of the odds for Vikings players in this game. Besides Thielen at +100, there was no one else I thought was worth betting on a single TD. So I am going to roll with Cook scoring two or more TDs at +225.

The Saints run defense has been less than stellar the last two weeks. They allowed the Eagles to run for 246 yards two weeks ago, and surrendered 179 yards on the ground to the Chiefs last week. I am expecting a heavy dose of Dalvin Cook in this game.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey Anytime TD +250

I think I have to point out that Lil’Jordan Humphrey is arguably the best name in the NFL right now. Also, Lil’Jordan looks like he will have an integral role on the Saints offense going forward.

Humphrey played last week, and scored his first career NFL TD. He also had four targets and 29 yards in his first career NFL game. Humphrey provides a bigger body WR that the Saints severely lack on the roster. The Vikings have given up the 3rd most fantasy points to WRs this year.