Saints vs Bucs Sunday Night Football Pick

It could be the final-ever meeting between two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history as Tom Brady and the surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints to cap the ninth Sunday of the NFL season.
How much have the Bucs surged? Despite losing by a double-digit margin when the two met back in Week 1, they’re now laying four points as Antonio Brown prepares to make his debut in a Tampa uniform.
However, the Saints might get star receiver Michael Thomas back from injury and veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders back from a bout with COVID-19.
It could be a prime-time spectacle which might wind up deciding the NFC South.
Saints Buccaneers Pick, Odds: Tampa Bay -4, Total 50.5 | Matchup Report | Bet Now