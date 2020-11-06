Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Saints vs Bucs Sunday Night Football Pick

November 05, 2020 - Brad Gagnon

It could be the final-ever meeting between two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history as Tom Brady and the surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints to cap the ninth Sunday of the NFL season.

How much have the Bucs surged? Despite losing by a double-digit margin when the two met back in Week 1, they’re now laying four points as Antonio Brown prepares to make his debut in a Tampa uniform.

However, the Saints might get star receiver Michael Thomas back from injury and veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders back from a bout with COVID-19.

It could be a prime-time spectacle which might wind up deciding the NFC South.

Saints Buccaneers Pick, Odds: Tampa Bay -4, Total 50.5 | Matchup Report | Bet Now

WHY THE SAINTS CAN COVER THE SPREAD

Again, it wasn’t overly competitive when these teams in Week 1 and now Brees could finally have a full arsenal of weapons again. The Bucs are also operating on short rest and dealing with a critical injury to receiver Chris Godwin, we have no idea what to expect from Brown, and Tampa Bay barely beat the New York Giants in Week 8.

The Saints are also now 4-1 straight-up and against the spread in their last five meetings with Tampa Bay.

WHY THE BUCCANEERS CAN COVER THE SPREAD

The Bucs are simply a different team now. They’re 6-1 with a one-point loss on short rest against a playoff-caliber opponent since that Week 1 defeat, and Brady as thrown 17 touchdown passes to just one interception in his last five games.

The Bucs are actually now the league’s most efficient team in terms of DVOA, while the Saints have outscored their opponents by just nine points on the season and will still be far from 100 percent in this spot.

SAINTS BUCCANEERS PICK

The Saints have covered just one spread in their last five games, but they’re getting healthier and they’re due. With both teams dealing with injuries at receiver, it’s hard to call that an advantage for either squad, but let’s not forget that Alvin Kamara is a prime offensive player of the year candidate.

Whoever wins is likely to do so by a field goal or less, so we’ll take the points.

Brad Gagnon
Brad Gagnon has been passionate about both sports and mass media since he was in diapers -- a passion that won't die until he's in them again. He was a lead contributor to an earlier incarnation of NationalFootballPost.com and was happy to return when new management revived the brand in 2020. Based in Toronto, he's covered the NFL since 2008 and has been a national NFL writer at Bleacher Report since 2012. He despises all 32 NFL teams equally but remains a fan of the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors. He can be reached at Brad@NationalFootballPost.com
