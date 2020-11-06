Saints vs Bucs Sunday Night Football Pick

WHY THE SAINTS CAN COVER THE SPREAD

Again, it wasn’t overly competitive when these teams in Week 1 and now Brees could finally have a full arsenal of weapons again. The Bucs are also operating on short rest and dealing with a critical injury to receiver Chris Godwin, we have no idea what to expect from Brown, and Tampa Bay barely beat the New York Giants in Week 8.

The Saints are also now 4-1 straight-up and against the spread in their last five meetings with Tampa Bay.

WHY THE BUCCANEERS CAN COVER THE SPREAD

The Bucs are simply a different team now. They’re 6-1 with a one-point loss on short rest against a playoff-caliber opponent since that Week 1 defeat, and Brady as thrown 17 touchdown passes to just one interception in his last five games.

The Bucs are actually now the league’s most efficient team in terms of DVOA, while the Saints have outscored their opponents by just nine points on the season and will still be far from 100 percent in this spot.

SAINTS BUCCANEERS PICK

The Saints have covered just one spread in their last five games, but they’re getting healthier and they’re due. With both teams dealing with injuries at receiver, it’s hard to call that an advantage for either squad, but let’s not forget that Alvin Kamara is a prime offensive player of the year candidate.

Whoever wins is likely to do so by a field goal or less, so we’ll take the points.