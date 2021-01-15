Saints Bucs Playoff Props, Gronk, Brady Picks

It’s the lone divisional matchup on Divisional Playoff Weekend in the NFL and plenty of prop potential is on the agenda when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New Orleans Saints.

In particular, star value in the form of Tom Brady, Antonio Brown, Gronk and others make their way onto our Saints Buccaneers playoff prop bets list.

Check out hundreds of fun and profitable props at BetRivers and SugarHouse.

Saints Buccaneers Playoff Prop Bets

Antonio Brown Anytime TD +190

Don’t look now, but Antonio Brown is starting to heat up. That’s not good for the Saints. Brown finished the regular season with 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns.

The majority of those numbers came in the last four games. He has five touchdowns in just his last four games. This is no fluke; Brady is really starting to rely on Brown. He has 31 targets in that four-game stretch.

Rob Gronkowski Anytime TD +225

Getting Gronk at +225 is a dream come true. This was a no brainer. Rob had a tough week last week, only seeing one target, but he should be a lot more involved in the passing game against the Saints.

The Saints have the second-best run defense in the NFL. Brady is going to have to air it out, especially in the red-zone. Gronk is the best red-zone threat the Bucs have.

Longshot: Deontae Harris Anytime TD +400

It was tough for me to find much value on the Saints for anytime TD. Kamara is -190, and Thomas is only slated at +120. Wide receiver Deontae Harris at +400 is a swing that I am willing to take.

He was a huge part of the Saints offense last week. He had seven receptions for 83 yards and provided some juice to a Saints offense that drastically lacked any serious deep-threat.

Mike Evans UNDER 63.5 Receiving Yards

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore is playing the best football of his career in the last few games. He will be tasked with slowing down Mike Evans. This is definitely a matchup to look out for. Lattimore will slow down Evans just enough where he stays under 63 receiving yards.

Tom Brady OVER 2.5 Passing Touchdowns (+120)

You get some value here at +120, which makes this bet interesting. I stated above that the Saints own the second-best rush defense. This game has all the makings for a shoot out.