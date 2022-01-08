New York Goes Live with Mobile Betting

And Draft Kings was flush with guaranteed-win signup offers for NFL games (if either the Jets or Bills score a TD, you can double your wager up to a max of $25) and for NBA games (if either the Kncks or Celtics score a point in their Saturday matchup, you double your wager again to a $25 max). Effectively those are signup bonuses with $25 free to get you started.

And Fanduel was offering a risk-free $1,000 wager to eligible new bettors, among other cool bonus offers designed to encourage people to download the mobile app and check it out.

New York is expected to generate tremendous wagering volume as the fourth most populous state (19.2 million). Its possible wagering handle in nearby Pennsylvania and New Jersey could take a bit of a hit, as New York residents can now wager legally and safely at home.

In addition to three NFL teams, the state is also home to two NBA franchises (Knicks and Nets), two MLB teams (Mets and Yankees) and three NHL teams (Islanders, Rangers and Sabres).

The timing should provide an immediate windfall in player deposits as the college football national title game goes Monday and the NFL playoffs start next weekend. Georgia remains a small favorite over defending champion Alabama. The Tide have won outright in five of the last six games when they were an underdog, winning by 10 or more points each time.