New York Goes Live with Mobile Betting

At long last, online betting went live this morning in New York State, capping a many-years effort to offer mobile wagering in the Empire State.
The measure was approved in November with the awarding of nine sports betting licenses, including NationalFootballPost.com sponsors Draft Kings and FanDuel. Both are official betting partners chosen by the NFL.
Sportsbook opened their digital doors this morning and its expected tens of thousands will be signing up in advance of Week 18 NFL matches, which begin this afternoon with Philly vs Dallas and Kansas City vs Denver.
