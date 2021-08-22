Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Football Team running back Lamar Miller (36) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

NFC East Odds

August 22, 2021 - Brenden Deeg

No team has repeated as NFC East champs since the 2004-2005 Eagles and if you believe history will repeat itself, it probably means the Washington Football Team are not the best bet in 2021, even if they might appear to be a solid pick.

A division that was historically bad last season will almost certainly be more competitive this season. With just under a week away from the start of the NFL season, the Cowboys were the clear betting favorite (+130 at FanDuel) to claim the NFC East crown they choked away in 2019 and which Dak Prescott’s injury torpedoed in 2020.

Dallas Cowboys +130

The best way to win in this league is with a consistent offensive attack. On paper, the Dallas Cowboys have the best offense in the division. Quarterback Dak Prescott will be ready to go Week 1, and his supporting cast is as good as it gets. The one question mark is their defense.

Dan Quinn will run their defense, who was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons over the last six seasons but was fired early last year. His defenses were never better than 17th in the league, according to Football Outsiders. Bet them at FanDuel sportsbook.

Washington Football Team +260

It’s Ryan Fitzpatrick time in Washington. According to Football Outsiders, Washington had the worst offense in the league last season. They needed to make a change. They signed the journeyman quarterback to a one-year deal, and he has plenty of playmakers around him.

Antonio Gibson and Terry McLaurin have breakout potential this year. Their defense finished 2nd in points allowed last year and are running it back except for one cornerback spot. Washington at +260 is tremendous value. Bet them at FanDuel sportsbook.

New York Giants +400

This is the year that Daniel Jones needs to take a big step forward, or a new quarterback will be starting for the Giants in 2022. The Giants are all in this offseason, throwing a total of $180 million at Leonard Williams, Adoree Jackson, and Kenny Golladay.

Will it work? That remains to be seen. Saquon Barkley will be back fully healthy, which is a massive boost. I expect him to be the focal point of this offense. Bet them at FanDuel sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles +450

The 2020 season was a flat-out disaster for the Philadelphia Eagles. They now have a new quarterback and head coach and are caught in no man’s land with expensive aging veterans and no long-term plan at quarterback.

There is a scenario where the Eagles’ offensive and defensive line stays healthy, and Jalen Hurts is a top 15 quarterback. That would be enough to keep them in contention for the division crown. However, that scenario is unlikely. Bet them at FanDuel sportsbook.

NFC East Prediction

Washington without a doubt at +260 is the bet to make here, if you can get yourself past the no-repeat-winners hex theory. Their defense will keep them in every single game. Ryan Fitzpatrick will at least provide mediocrity to the offense.

2020 Odds to win NFC East Article – Sept. 7, 2020

Dallas Cowboys -110

From a straight roster standpoint, the Dallas Cowboys should be the favorites. They are returning the majority of their offense from last season, which ranked 1st in yards per game. Drafting CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick will only give this offense a boost.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys did suffer a few tough losses. Robert Quinn and Byron Jones signed elsewhere in free agency, leaving holes at corner and defensive end. The Cowboys did address the defensive end position, bringing in Everson Griffin on a one-year deal.

On paper this team deserves to be the favorite. Many of their problems last year stemmed from coaching mistakes. If this team can stay as healthy as they were last season, there is no reason why they shouldn’t win the NFC East and the price is fair at -110.

Philadelphia Eagles +140

The defending NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles will enter the season looking for revenge after a disappointing end to their season.

Carson Wentz did not have to rehab from an injury all offseason for the first time in three years. His arsenal of weapons is going to look much different from Week 17 last year. DeSean Jackson is healthy as well and will be surrounded by a slew of young receivers. Rookie wide receivers Jalen Reagor, John Hightower and Quez Watkins will look to provide speed to this offense that it desperately lacked last season.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles were active this offseason obtaining new starters like Darius Slay, Javon Hargrave, Nikell Robey-Coleman.

The Eagles deserve to be right there with the Cowboys, and a line at +140 is solid value all things considered. Look for this division to be decided Week 16 with the winner of Eagles vs Cowboys.

New York Giants +1000

 If you haven’t been following what has been going on at Giants training camp, I recommend tuning in. Newly hired head coach Joe Judge has been using some interesting tactics at camp, ranging from no last names on the players jerseys to coaches and players running laps when they make a mistake. I love it.

The Giants offense will be led by second-year quarterback Daniel Jones and they will be looking to take a step forward after last season. The Giants O-line struggled last season and with left tackle Nate Solder opting out, this could be another tough year for this offensive line. Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will be their new offensive coordinator this season and here’s hoping he is better as an OC than as an HC. Just ask the Cowboys about that….

On the defensive side of the ball, the Giants will have 5 new starters this season. Blake Martinez was their big-ticket free agent and they will be looking for the NFL leader in tackles last season to anchor this defense.

Washington Football Club +1300

With a revamped team name and head coach, it is the dawn of a new era in Washington. The Washington Football Club brought in Ron Rivera to help fix this franchise and he is definitely up to the challenge.

Washington will have Dwayne Haskins under center Week 1, and he will be the key to their season. He struggled last season, but rookie quarterbacks often struggle even in the best of circumstances and Washington certainly did not qualify as the best of times. Washington’s best player, Trent Williams, was traded this offseason, which opened up a hole at left tackle.

Washington’s defense will definitely keep them in games this season. They will unleash a very scary defensive line, led by second overall pick Chase Young. Look for Ron Rivera to have this defense in the Top 10 range by season’s end.

NFC East Prediction

I know the Giants at +1000 looks like great value, however I just don’t see this division being won by any team other than the Cowboys or Eagles. The Eagles at +140 is the best value in this division, but history says no team ever repeats as NFC East champs. We don’t believe in weird trends like that, but its 15 years and counting.

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @ BrendenDeegNFP   He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

