NFC East Odds

No team has repeated as NFC East champs since the 2004-2005 Eagles and if you believe history will repeat itself, it probably means the Washington Football Team are not the best bet in 2021, even if they might appear to be a solid pick.

A division that was historically bad last season will almost certainly be more competitive this season. With just under a week away from the start of the NFL season, the Cowboys were the clear betting favorite (+130 at FanDuel) to claim the NFC East crown they choked away in 2019 and which Dak Prescott’s injury torpedoed in 2020.

Dallas Cowboys +130

The best way to win in this league is with a consistent offensive attack. On paper, the Dallas Cowboys have the best offense in the division. Quarterback Dak Prescott will be ready to go Week 1, and his supporting cast is as good as it gets. The one question mark is their defense.

Dan Quinn will run their defense, who was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons over the last six seasons but was fired early last year. His defenses were never better than 17th in the league, according to Football Outsiders.

Washington Football Team +260

It’s Ryan Fitzpatrick time in Washington. According to Football Outsiders, Washington had the worst offense in the league last season. They needed to make a change. They signed the journeyman quarterback to a one-year deal, and he has plenty of playmakers around him.

Antonio Gibson and Terry McLaurin have breakout potential this year. Their defense finished 2nd in points allowed last year and are running it back except for one cornerback spot. Washington at +260 is tremendous value.

New York Giants +400

This is the year that Daniel Jones needs to take a big step forward, or a new quarterback will be starting for the Giants in 2022. The Giants are all in this offseason, throwing a total of $180 million at Leonard Williams, Adoree Jackson, and Kenny Golladay.

Will it work? That remains to be seen. Saquon Barkley will be back fully healthy, which is a massive boost. I expect him to be the focal point of this offense.

Philadelphia Eagles +450

The 2020 season was a flat-out disaster for the Philadelphia Eagles. They now have a new quarterback and head coach and are caught in no man’s land with expensive aging veterans and no long-term plan at quarterback.

There is a scenario where the Eagles' offensive and defensive line stays healthy, and Jalen Hurts is a top 15 quarterback. That would be enough to keep them in contention for the division crown. However, that scenario is unlikely.

NFC East Prediction

Washington without a doubt at +260 is the bet to make here, if you can get yourself past the no-repeat-winners hex theory. Their defense will keep them in every single game. Ryan Fitzpatrick will at least provide mediocrity to the offense.

2020 Odds to win NFC East Article – Sept. 7, 2020

Dallas Cowboys -110

From a straight roster standpoint, the Dallas Cowboys should be the favorites. They are returning the majority of their offense from last season, which ranked 1st in yards per game. Drafting CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick will only give this offense a boost.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys did suffer a few tough losses. Robert Quinn and Byron Jones signed elsewhere in free agency, leaving holes at corner and defensive end. The Cowboys did address the defensive end position, bringing in Everson Griffin on a one-year deal.

On paper this team deserves to be the favorite. Many of their problems last year stemmed from coaching mistakes. If this team can stay as healthy as they were last season, there is no reason why they shouldn’t win the NFC East and the price is fair at -110.