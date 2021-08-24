NFC South Odds

Bucs Clear Favorites

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -185

The Bucs had 31 players last year play at least 200 snaps. All 31 of those players will return for the 2021 season. Now that is the definition of continuity.

In the first round, the Bucs added pass rusher Joe Tryon, and he should make an immediate impact. The Buccaneers were the healthiest team in the league last season, so their depth will be tested this year.

The Bucs are the heavy favorites sitting at -185 according to FanDuel, and rightfully so. When Tom Brady is your quarterback, you will always be in the mix.

New Orleans Saints +330

It’s officially Jameis Winston time in New Orleans. All signs point to Jameis taking the reigns from Drew Brees instead of Taysom Hill. Winston will bring a deep passing game to the Saints’ offense that they have not accomplished with Brees at the helm. Their depth at many positions looks grim.

The Saints are very thin at wide receiver and on both sides of the line. This team cannot handle injuries to those positions. Their win total is set at 9.5, according to FanDuel. (Check out a huge welcome bonus and hundreds of interesting and profitable prop bets at FanDuel.)

Atlanta Falcons +700

It’s not crazy to think that the Atlanta Falcons will have a top ten offense this season. Yes, they traded Julio Jones, but drafting Kyle Pitts 4th overall should shoulder the load. He is a unicorn at the tight end position and can play all over the field.

And most importantly, Arthur Smith will be running the show. He was responsible for the most efficient offense in football over the last two years in Tennessee. Having said that, there is little to no talent on the defensive side of the ball. The Falcons will have trouble getting after the quarterback this season.

Carolina Panthers +950

The Sam Darnold era has begun in Carolina, and many people need to realize just how bad Darnold was in New York. Yes, the system and situation around him weren’t ideal, but he was bad in his first three seasons, ranking 34th out of 35 quarterbacks in EPA per play over the last two seasons.

Only ahead of Dwayne Haskins.

Can he rebound? Maybe. But the odds are drastically against him. The most likely scenario for this team is they finish 4th in the division and are looking for a new quarterback next season.

NFC South Prediction

Anything can happen, but don’t overthink this one. If you are going to make a bet, take the Buccaneers -185 at FanDuel.

NFC North betting odds preview archived piece from Sept. 5, 2020

Two top preseason Super Bowl picks, a sleeper pick and a lost cause – that’s how NFC South futures betting shapes up in 2020. And it will be interesting for sure. Tom Brady and Drew Brees will be playing each other twice this season. It is like a dream come true for football fans.

This division will most likely be a three-team race, with the Saints opening the season as -130 favorites and Tampa Bay not far behind. See the latest at FanDuel or Draft Kings sportsbooks, two wagering partners of the NFL.

New Orleans Saints (-130)

The Saints have won 37 regular season games over the past three seasons, which is the most during that time span. However, their success did not translate into a single Super Bowl appearance.

Drew Brees is 41 heading into this season, and this may be his last shot at another Super Bowl. Their offense will look very similar to last seasons, but they will insert two new starters – free agent signing Emmanuel Sanders and their first-round pick Cesar Ruiz at Center.

On defense, this team will have a new leader in Malcolm Jenkins. The star Safety was signed in free agency, and looks to be the anchor of this defense. The Saints defense was solid last season, as Cam Jordan was spectacular again. They ranked 11th in defense efficiency.