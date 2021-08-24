Jan 24, 2021, Green Bay, WI, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) exalts during the presentation off the George Halas Trophy after their NFC Championship game Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26. Mandatory credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

NFC South Odds

August 24, 2021 - Brenden Deeg

Bucs Clear Favorites

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -185

The Bucs had 31 players last year play at least 200 snaps. All 31 of those players will return for the 2021 season. Now that is the definition of continuity. 

In the first round, the Bucs added pass rusher Joe Tryon, and he should make an immediate impact. The Buccaneers were the healthiest team in the league last season, so their depth will be tested this year.

The Bucs are the heavy favorites sitting at -185 according to FanDuel, and rightfully so. When Tom Brady is your quarterback, you will always be in the mix. 

New Orleans Saints +330

It’s officially Jameis Winston time in New Orleans. All signs point to Jameis taking the reigns from Drew Brees instead of Taysom Hill. Winston will bring a deep passing game to the Saints’ offense that they have not accomplished with Brees at the helm. Their depth at many positions looks grim. 

The Saints are very thin at wide receiver and on both sides of the line. This team cannot handle injuries to those positions. Their win total is set at 9.5, according to FanDuel. (Check out a huge welcome bonus and hundreds of interesting and profitable prop bets at FanDuel.)

Atlanta Falcons +700

It’s not crazy to think that the Atlanta Falcons will have a top ten offense this season. Yes, they traded Julio Jones, but drafting Kyle Pitts 4th overall should shoulder the load. He is a unicorn at the tight end position and can play all over the field. 

And most importantly, Arthur Smith will be running the show. He was responsible for the most efficient offense in football over the last two years in Tennessee. Having said that, there is little to no talent on the defensive side of the ball. The Falcons will have trouble getting after the quarterback this season. 

Carolina Panthers +950

The Sam Darnold era has begun in Carolina, and many people need to realize just how bad Darnold was in New York. Yes, the system and situation around him weren’t ideal, but he was bad in his first three seasons, ranking 34th out of 35 quarterbacks in EPA per play over the last two seasons.

Only ahead of Dwayne Haskins. 

Can he rebound? Maybe. But the odds are drastically against him. The most likely scenario for this team is they finish 4th in the division and are looking for a new quarterback next season. 

NFC South Prediction

Anything can happen, but don’t overthink this one. If you are going to make a bet, take the Buccaneers -185 at FanDuel.

NFC North betting odds preview archived piece from Sept. 5, 2020

Two top preseason Super Bowl picks, a sleeper pick and a lost cause – that’s how NFC South futures betting shapes up in 2020. And it will be interesting for sure. Tom Brady and Drew Brees will be playing each other twice this season. It is like a dream come true for football fans.

This division will most likely be a three-team race, with the Saints opening the season as -130 favorites and Tampa Bay not far behind. See the latest at FanDuel or Draft Kings sportsbooks, two wagering partners of the NFL.

New Orleans Saints (-130)

The Saints have won 37 regular season games over the past three seasons, which is the most during that time span. However, their success did not translate into a single Super Bowl appearance.

Drew Brees is 41 heading into this season, and this may be his last shot at another Super Bowl. Their offense will look very similar to last seasons, but they will insert two new starters – free agent signing Emmanuel Sanders and their first-round pick Cesar Ruiz at Center.

On defense, this team will have a new leader in Malcolm Jenkins. The star Safety was signed in free agency, and looks to be the anchor of this defense. The Saints defense was solid last season, as Cam Jordan was spectacular again. They ranked 11th in defense efficiency.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+150)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not made the playoffs in 13 seasons. They have only finished better than third in the NFC South once in that time span. Enter the difference maker,  Tom Brady.

Brady will lead an offense that is destined to thrive. They have weapons all around him including Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to play with his old buddy Tom.

On defense, this team is basically running it back from last season. They did not make any changes at CB, and are relying on their young corners in Carlton Davis and Jamal Dean to improve from last season. They struggled last season against the pass, ranking 30th in total yards against.

 Atlanta Falcons (+800)

The Falcons will be looking to keep the momentum going after a strong finish to their 2019 season. They started the year 1-7 and destined for a Top 5 draft pick. Instead, they finished the year 6-2, and played hard to save HC Dan Quinn’s job.

The Falcons offense could be lethal this season. They signed Todd Gurley and traded for TE Hayden Hurst. Both moves should help Matt Ryan. The entire starting offense for the Atlanta Falcons is comprised of former first round picks.

The Falcons were weak against the pass last year, and they are hoping this year’s defense can bounce back. Their big free-agent signing Donte Fowler will be expected to get after quarterbacks, and A.J Terrell will slide in at corner.  Besides that, this defense will look very similar to last year. Time will tell whether that’s a good thing.

Carolina Panthers (+2200)

It’s a new era in Carolina. The Panthers will  begin 2020 with a new head coach, new offensive coordinator, defensive Coordinator and quarterback. It’s a complete overhaul of this franchise and their odds to win the NFC South reflect this reality.

On offense, they will be led by their big-ticket free agent signing QB Teddy Bridgewater. He has plenty of speed on the outside to help him in D.J Moore and Curtis Samuel. Having the best RB in the league in Christian McCaffery completes this offence.

The defense is going to look a lot different than last season. The Cats are projected to have six new starters, which may not be a bad thing. They went heavy on defense in this year’s draft, with their top three picks scheduled to start. Jeremy Chinn, Yetur Gross-Matos and Derrick Brown all boast tremendous upside but will need seasoning..

NFC South Odds Prediction 

My favorite future division bet in the NFL is the Buccaneers at +150. I think they should be outright favorites to win, and locking this in at +150 is an absolute steal. The Saints have regression written all over them. They were 8th in injury luck last season, and Drew Brees showed his age in the Wild Card game against Minnesota. I would not touch them at -130. If you want to take a big swing, the Falcons at +800 is also a solid value bet.

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @ BrendenDeegNFP   He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

