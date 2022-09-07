Garrett Favored in Defensive POY Odds

T.J. Watt terrorized quarterbacks last season while racking up 22.5 sacks to tie the single-season record. That earned him Defensive Player of the Year honors, but he’s not the favorite to win it again in 2022.

Myles Garrett the oddsmakers favorite

Cleveland Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett has been a perennial Defensive Player of the Year contender, but he’s never claimed the award. The FanDuel oddsmakers think this could finally be his year after listing him as a +700 favorite. With the Browns starting the season without quarterback Deshaun Watson the defense will need to be strong to rack up wins in the tough AFC North which could give Garrett the chance to shine

Watt ready to light up quarterbacks again

Watt had a season for the ages last year, but can he follow that up with a strong encore? He heads into the new season as a +800 underdog to repeat.

Donald to reclaim DPOY?

Before Watt’s win last year Aaron Donald dominated the DPOY and won it in three of four years from 2017-2020. His run ended last season, but I doubt Donald minded trading it for a Super Bowl title. Last season Donald posted 12.5 sacks while finished third in award voting.

Parsons and the Bosa Brothers

Micah Parsons burst on to the scene last year to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award and he finished runner-up behind Watt in the DPOY race. Parsons had 13 sacks last season and will look to avoid a sophomore slump as a +1000 underdog.

Following Parsons on the odds list are the Bosa brothers, Nick Bosa at +1000 and Joey Bosa at +2500. San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa, a former Defensive Rookie of the Year winner had a solid season a year ago with 15.5 sacks. Los Angeles Chargers’ Joey Bosa had a good season with 10.5 sacks for a mediocre Chargers defense.

Remember Khalil Mack?

A dark horse pick for bettors may be Khalil Mack at +4000. Mack, who won the award in 2016 joins Joey Bosa in Los Angeles this season. After a couple strong seasons in Chicago can Mack find another gear with the Chargers to reclaim his spot among the league’s elite defenders?

Archived NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds article Aug. 23, 2021

When a player has won three of the past four Defensive Player of Year awards and still in the prime of his career, it makes sense he would be favored to win again.

Enter Aaron Donald, the favorite to win this year at +500, according to FanDuel. Donald had arguably his best season last year, anchoring the top defense in the league. He finished the year with 13.5 sacks and 14 TFLs.

IS THIS MYLES GARRETT’S YEAR?

After missing two games last season with Covid-19, Myles Garrett is primed for a breakout year. He is heading into the season fully healthy and will have Jadeveon Clowney on the other side to help take the pressure off.

The Browns defense upgraded their secondary, adding John Johnson and Troy Hill. These additions should give Garrett more time to get after the quarterback. Garrett at +600 is the runner-up, right behind Donald.

BOUNCEBACK TIME FOR NICK BOSA?

Nick Bosa only played two games last season after tearing his ACL in Week 3. He has been a full participant in 49ers practices this week and will be fully healthy to start the season. Bosa was a beast in his rookie season.

He had nine sacks and 16 TFLs and was the best player on the best defense in the league. Oddsmakers are high on him heading into the 2021 season, sitting with the fourth-best odds at +1100, according to FanDuel.

TJ WATT’S REVENGE YEAR

It was a 50/50 split amongst the football world who should have won the 2020 defensive player of the year award. It was between TJ Watt and Aaron Donald, and Donald ultimately won the award. Watt enters the 2021 season with the third-best odds according to FanDuel at +750.

2020 Article, Sept. 4, 2020

J.J Watt or Aaron Donald have won five out of the last eight Defensive Player of the Year awards and both are near the top of 2020 odds as well. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Donald is a big favorite at +700, while a pair of Watts and a pair of Bosas rank in the Top 5.

Aaron Donald is capable of elevating his play to surpass his stand-out 2018 season. It’s hard to believe that 2019 was considered a ‘down year’ when his stats equalled those of his 2017 Defensive POY season. Still, Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore won it a year ago, the first CB in more than a decade to claim the prize. Donald will have some help on the edge to take the pressure off as the Los Angeles Rams brought in Leonard Floyd. He was +200 last year entering the season (on the heels of consecutive wins) and for this reason, +700 represents excellent betting value.