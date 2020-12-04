Sep 14, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers as offensive guard Kevin Zeitler (70) blocks during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NFC East, NFC West Odds Updates

December 04, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

Most divisions are already all but over. I don’t think anyone is going to lay money on the Pittsburgh Steelers to win the AFC North, as they are currently –20000.

What about the Green Bay Packers? Well, they are also -20000 odds to win the NFC North. There are only two divisions that are realistically up for grabs, and that is the NFC East and the NFC West. Let’s take a look at these two divisions, and find out which teams have the best value to lay money on.

The odds are courtesy of BetRivers and SugarHouse sportsbooks as of  Dec. 3. Check out the current NFL odds for Week 13 games as well.

NFC East Odds Update

The NFC East is a flat out disaster. The New York Giants are currently leading the division at 4-7, which is remarkable considering they were +800 odds to win the division at the start of the year. Washington is also 4-7, with the Eagles at 3-7-1 and the Cowboys at 3-8. (Check to see where Dallas was at the beginning of the year).

The Giants are currently slated as the favorites to win the division at +190. They are playing some competitive football, and have won three games in a row. Before their winning streak, the Giants played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tough, losing 25-23 on Monday Night Football. That was the most impressive game an NFC East team has played all year. 

The Eagles and Cowboys are all but done, so this division will come down to Washington and New York. Washington provides the best value at +200, as they have the best unit in the division. Washington currently has the 5th ranked DVOA defense, and their defense has been severely underrated all year. Watch out for the Washington Football Club.

NFC West Odds Update

This division is the complete opposite of the NFC East. All four teams remain competitive, however this is a two horse race. The Seahawks are currently the favorites at -240 (after the 49ers lead the way in September).

Seattle always seems to be in close games, however they are currently 8-3 and in 1st place in the NFC West. Russell Wilson has carried this team, and their offense is ranked 4th in DVOA. They have an easy schedule down the stretch, but they have failed to put away bad teams this season. 

The Rams have established themselves as a perennial contender in the NFL. They have Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, who are two of the best non QBs in football. Their defense ranks 6th in DVOA, and Sean McVay is always able to get the Rams offense to score 20-30 points a game. Their Achilles heel has been Jared Goff, who has had some sloppy games that have cost them wins this season. 

Taking the Rams at +225 is a good look. These teams still play each other one more time, and the Rams defense is very capable of slowing down the Seahawks offense. I think this division is going to come down to their game in Week 16, which will be very exciting for all NFL fans. 

Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com
