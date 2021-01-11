NFL Divisional Playoff Betting Trends

LA Rams vs Green Bay Packers -7, Total 46 | Matchup Report

Playoffs are obviously not the same as regular season, but Green Bay has lost four straight games following a bye week and are 1-4-1 ATS past 6. So, whether you buy that as a legit angle or not, the UNDER is also 5-1 in those six games as they host the Rams in the first Saturday divisional playoff game.

Rams have won outright past two times as playoff road dogs.

Ram are 1-10 SU past 11 road games vs NFC North teams dating to December 2009. They are just 3-8 ATS in those games.

Rams are 7-2 ATS past 9 as road underdogs

Packers have played five straight playoff OVERs

UNDER is 11-3 LA Rams’ last 14 games.

Rams are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games against Green Bay

Rams are 14-5-1 ATS in their last 20 conference games

Packers are 9-1 SU, 7-3 ATS in their last 10 home games

OVER is 9-2 Green Bay’s last 11 games played in January, including 7 in a row

Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills -2.5, Total 50 | Matchup Report

The Ravens mean business and have tons of positive trends here. They have covered 8 straight and have been awesome for bettors as underdogs and on the road. This game seems to check a lot of boxes for Baltimore, while Buffalo was perhaps to just win a single playoff game?

Ravens are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games as the underdog

Ravens covered 7 straight and 20-7-1 ATS in their last 28 games

Ravens are 16-4-2 ATS in their last 22 road games

Ravens are 16-5 ATS in their last 21 conference games

Ravens are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games played in January.

Bills are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games.

OVER is 7-1 Buffalo’s last 8 games played on a Saturday.

Bills are 19-2 SU in their last 21 games as the favorite.

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs -10, Total 56 | Matchup Report

KC’s only real loss this year was after their bye week at Vegas and now they come off a bye again. This will be the second time they are double digit playoff favorites after rallying last January against Houston.

Chiefs are 0-7-1 ATS in their last 8 games

Chiefs are 21-1 SU in their last 22 games as the favorite.

Browns are 3-12 ATS in their last 15 conference games

Browns have lost 16 straight as double-digit road dogs, scoring 20 points just twice in those 16 games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints -3, Total 52 | Matchup Report

The lone divisional battle in the divisional round, Tampa looks to avenge two losses this year. But can they cover against the Saints, who have dominated them to the tune of 8-3 ATS in their past 11 meetings? Maybe check the Tampa OVER trends here.

Bucs are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games against New Orleans.

New Orleans is 11-1 SU in their last 12 games as the favorite.

New Orleans is 11-1 SU in their last 12 divisional games.

OVER is 10-1 Tampa Bay’s last 11 divisional games.

Tampa Bay is 10-2 SU in their last 12 road games.

OVER is 12-4 Tampa Bay’s last 16 road games.

OVER is 10-1 Tampa Bay’s last 11 divisional games

OVER is 8-3 Tampa Bay’s last 11 games as the underdog.

Saints are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 divisional games.

Saints are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games as the favorite.