NFL Divisional Playoff Betting Trends

Playoffs are obviously not the same as regular season, but Green Bay has lost four straight games following a bye week and are 1-4-1 ATS past 6. So, whether you buy that as a legit angle or not, the UNDER is also 5-1 in those six games as they host the Rams in the first Saturday divisional playoff game.
Rams have won outright past two times as playoff road dogs.
Ram are 1-10 SU past 11 road games vs NFC North teams dating to December 2009. They are just 3-8 ATS in those games.
Rams are 7-2 ATS past 9 as road underdogs
Packers have played five straight playoff OVERs
UNDER is 11-3 LA Rams’ last 14 games.
Rams are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games against Green Bay
Rams are 14-5-1 ATS in their last 20 conference games
Packers are 9-1 SU, 7-3 ATS in their last 10 home games
OVER is 9-2 Green Bay’s last 11 games played in January, including 7 in a row
The Ravens mean business and have tons of positive trends here. They have covered 8 straight and have been awesome for bettors as underdogs and on the road. This game seems to check a lot of boxes for Baltimore, while Buffalo was perhaps to just win a single playoff game?
Ravens are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games as the underdog
Ravens covered 7 straight and 20-7-1 ATS in their last 28 games
Ravens are 16-4-2 ATS in their last 22 road games
Ravens are 16-5 ATS in their last 21 conference games
Ravens are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games played in January.
Bills are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games.
OVER is 7-1 Buffalo’s last 8 games played on a Saturday.
Bills are 19-2 SU in their last 21 games as the favorite.
KC’s only real loss this year was after their bye week at Vegas and now they come off a bye again. This will be the second time they are double digit playoff favorites after rallying last January against Houston.
Chiefs are 0-7-1 ATS in their last 8 games
Chiefs are 21-1 SU in their last 22 games as the favorite.
Browns are 3-12 ATS in their last 15 conference games
Browns have lost 16 straight as double-digit road dogs, scoring 20 points just twice in those 16 games.
The lone divisional battle in the divisional round, Tampa looks to avenge two losses this year. But can they cover against the Saints, who have dominated them to the tune of 8-3 ATS in their past 11 meetings? Maybe check the Tampa OVER trends here.
Bucs are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games against New Orleans.
New Orleans is 11-1 SU in their last 12 games as the favorite.
New Orleans is 11-1 SU in their last 12 divisional games.
OVER is 10-1 Tampa Bay’s last 11 divisional games.
Tampa Bay is 10-2 SU in their last 12 road games.
OVER is 12-4 Tampa Bay’s last 16 road games.
OVER is 10-1 Tampa Bay’s last 11 divisional games
OVER is 8-3 Tampa Bay’s last 11 games as the underdog.
Saints are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 divisional games.
Saints are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games as the favorite.
Rated 5/5
Rated 5/5
Jan 16th, 4:35 PM
LA Rams +7 -110
Green Bay -7 -110
Jan 16th, 8:15 PM
Baltimore +2.5 -110
Buffalo -2.5 -110
Jan 17th, 3:05 PM
Cleveland +10 -110
Kansas City -10 -110
Jan 17th, 6:40 PM
Tampa Bay +3 -115
New Orleans -3 -115
Odds to be the next Head Coach of the Eagles: (Via BetOnline)
Eric Bieniemy 4/1
Mike Kafka 4/1
Brian Daboll 9/2
Arthur Smith 5/1
Lincoln Riley 11/2
Joe Brady 6/1
Brandon Staley 15/2
Duce Staley 15/2
Every single Head Coach hired in 2016 has now been fired.
Eagles. Doug Pederson: 42-37-1
Dolphins. Adam Gase: 23-25
Browns. Hue Jackson: 3-36-1
49ers. Chip Kelly: 2-14
Buccaneers. Dirk Koetter: 19-29
Giants. Ben McAdoo: 13-15
Titans. Mike Mularkey: 20-21
Are the Eagles really going to let Howie Roseman hire his 3rd Head Coach in seven years?