And then there were eight – as in, eight NFL teams left standing for a chance at Super Bowl 55. And behold, your NFL Divisional Playoff OVER UNDER picks from Gagnon.

2020 record: 36-31-3

NFL Divisional Playoff OVER UNDER picks

LOS ANGELES RAMS AT GREEN BAY PACKERS (45.5)

On one hand, the Rams have the league’s top-rated scoring defense. On the other hand, superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald is dealing with a rib injury and the Packers have the league’s highest-scoring offense.

That being the case, this total feels low. Cam Akers should have plenty of opportunities to keep the Los Angeles offense afloat against a mediocre run defense while likely MVP Aaron Rodgers will eventually get his as part of an offense that scored 30-plus points in 12 of its 16 games this season.

BALTIMORE RAVENS AT BUFFALO BILLS (50)

Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen both look pretty close to unstoppable right now. The Ravens averaged 37.2 points per game in the final five weeks of the regular season, while the Bills averaged 40.4 during the same stretch.

I’m not saying that means this will contain 78 points, but I wouldn’t bet on it containing fewer than 50.

CLEVELAND BROWNS AT KANSAS CITY CHEFS (56)

On the surface, this total feels far too high considering that the heavily-favored Chiefs haven’t scored more than 33 points in a game since Week 11. But the Browns offense is completely erratic, and this might be a spot in which the Chiefs explode on two/three weeks’ rest against a mediocre defense.

This one could easily wind up in the 60s, but it’s much more likely to max out with a score in the range of 31-20 Chiefs. I would avoid betting on it either way.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS AT NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (52)

The Saints scored 72 points in their two regular-season matchups with the Bucs, who themselves have scored more than 30 points in each of their last four outings. Both defenses are very good, but that could actually help the total because they’re opportunistic enough to create some short fields for Tom Brady or Drew Brees.

I think both teams score 30-plus here as this one coasts over the total.