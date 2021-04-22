Trevor Lawrence is currently the overwhelming favorite to go 1st overall at -10000. Even with little money to be made there, look no further than the rest of the first round.

The NFL draft has quickly become an NFL gambler’s dream. Every draft pick provides a different bet, and value to make money. Here is a mock draft outlining some of the best odds, and analysis on what every team might do in the first round.

NFL Mock Draft: 2021 Betting Picks

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

This one is obvious. He is currently -10000 to go first overall.

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

You can take this one to the bank as well. The Jets traded Sam Darnold to start over with Wilson.

3. San Francisco 49ers (From Texans via Dolphins): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

I don’t buy the Mac Jones at 3 hype. The 49ers take the quarterback with higher upside. He is currently +100 for the 49ers to draft him on BetRivers.

4. Denver Broncos (via Atlanta Falcons): Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

There’s just no way Denver goes into the season with Drew Lock as their starter.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

The Bengals would be incredibly stupid to pass on Sewell here at 5. Protect your franchise quarterback.

6. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins get Tua a legit weapon.

7. New England Patriots (via Detroit Lions): Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Here’s my big move of the first round. Are we all believing Cam Newton is the plan at quarterback? I’m not.

8. Carolina Panthers: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Pitts falls right into Carolina’s lap and they run to the podium to take him. He’s +115 to go over pick 5.5 on BetRivers

9. Atlanta Falcons (via Denver Broncos): Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

This may be a reach, but the Falcons need all the help they can get on defense.

10. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama

The Cowboys get the best corner in the draft.

11.New York Giants: Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan

Dave Gettleman can’t help himself and takes the first edge rusher.

12. Philadelphia Eagles: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

The Eagles can’t pass up on the Heisman winner. He is currently -112 to go over pick 11.5 at BetRivers.

13. L.A Chargers: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

The Chargers get their tackle of the future at 13.

14. Minnesota Vikings: Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia

Mike Zimmer falls in love with his physical traits.

15. Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

The Lions desperately need speed on offense. Waddle falls right into their lap.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

The Cardinals need a starting corner on the outside.

17. Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

The Raiders need a Trent Brown replacement. Insert Christian Darrisaw.

18. Miami Dolphins: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Jenkins can step right into the line of fire on day one and start.

19. Washington Football Team: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

Davis is a very intriguing prospect. He averaged 10.2 tackles per game last season.

20. Chicago Bears: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

After the loss of Kyle Fuller, the Bears need a day one starter on the outside.

21. Indianapolis Colts: Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami

His medicals make him a tough evaluation. Ultimately his potential gets him picked in the first round. He is currently -122 to get picked under 21.5 on BetRivers.

22. Tennessee Titans: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

The Titans need all the help they can get on the defensive line. He has pro bowl potential written all over him.

23. New York Jets: Jayson Oweh, Edge, Penn State

Even though he had n0 sacks last season, his potential is too tough to pass on.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

I feel like everyone has Harris mocked to the Steelers. It just makes too much sense. He is currently -112 to go under 29.5 on BetRivers.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

The Jaguars need speed on offense. Urban Meyer is licking his chops picturing Toney in his offense.

26. Cleveland Browns: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

The Browns need an upgrade at the linebacker position.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

The Ravens desperately need an outside receiver. Insert Rashod Bateman.

28. New Orleans Saints: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Farley was listed as the top outside corner by many a couple of months ago. His medicals have him slide in the first round. He is listed at -112 to go over 21.5 on BetRivers.

29. Green Bay Packers: Elijiah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

The Packers need another outside receiver. They could go corner here, but Moore’s upside makes him an easy pick at 29.

30. Buffalo Bills: Asante Samuel Jr, CB, Florida State

The Bills could go edge rusher here, but they also need an outside corner.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

After releasing both their starting tackles this offseason, they have cornered themselves into taking one in the first round.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Joe Tyron, Edge, Washington

Joe Tyron is an exciting player. The Bucs won the Super Bowl rushing the passer, and they continue to add onto what made them successful