NFL OVER UNDER picks Week 3

Here are several totals for this week that are worthy of your attention. Odds are midweek lines courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, an official betting partner of the NFL.

2021 RECORD: 6-5

ATLANTA FALCONS AT NEW YORK GIANTS (47.5)

The Falcons have surrendered a league-worst 80 points this season, while the Giants are coming off a 29-point performance against the defensively-stacked Washington Football Team. They should easily hit the 30 mark in a desperate spot at home, but Matt Ryan and Co. should also get theirs, even if it’s in garbage time. This one easily hits the 50s.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES AT DALLAS COWBOYS (51.5)

The limping Eagles offense put up just 11 points at home last week, and the maligned Cowboys defense surrendered just 17 against the loaded Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Both units could come back toward the mean here, but no Brandon Brooks could be tough on Jalen Hurts. The Eagles D has also given up just 23 points all season. I can’t see this one hitting the 50s.

BALTIMORE RAVENS AT DETROIT LIONS (49.5)

The Ravens offense is firing on all cylinders and could be healthier here than it was Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now they get to feast on a horrendous Lions defense. In fact, both defensive units rank in the bottom four in points allowed. Baltimore should improve in that discipline, but the Lions have some fire in them early this year and they should put up points at home. This is a 50-something game.

CINCINNATI BENGALS AT PITTSBURGH STEELERS (43.5)

The new-look Bengals defense has performed well this season, the Steelers aren’t themselves offensively, and Pittsburgh’s D is always stout. I’m expecting a very tight, conservative battle between two teams going in different directions. This feels like a 20-17-type affair.

MIAMI DOLPHINS AT LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (45)

Ditto for this one. Brian Flores’ Miami defense is too damn good not to bounce back in this spot, the Dolphins offense isn’t well-positioned to take advantage of a vulnerable Raiders defense with Jacoby Brissett under center, and Las Vegas is probably due to come back to earth after a 2-0 start anyway. Miami wins a low-scoring road matchup.

Season record: 4-3

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills (47.5)

The Rams held the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles to fewer than 20 points each and should again keep the Bills in that range. Buffalo’s offense has been fire thus far, but it hasn’t had to deal with an Aaron Donald or a Jalen Ramsey. This will be a very different challenge.

Buffalo’s defense is also stronger the Dallas’ and probably even Philly’s based on how the Eagles performed last week. The 28 points they surrendered against the Miami Dolphins was likely an anomaly. A unit that surrendered just 16.2 points per game last season should be just as strong in 2020.

The Rams offense is likely to come back to earth here, while the Buffalo offense is in for a challenge. I have no idea why anyone excepts more than 40 or so points in Orchard Park Sunday.