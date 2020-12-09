NFL Underdogs Bite Hard Again

Week 14 Underdog Picks

Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5) vs Miami Dolphins

This is the game of the week in my opinion. The Kansas City Chiefs have now won seven games in a row, but barely squeaked out a win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs last three wins have come by a combined of 13 points. They are due for a loss, and I think the Dolphins matchup very well against the defending champs. The Dolphins have the 6th ranked DVOA pass defense, and are 2nd in takeaways with 23. The key to beating the Chiefs is having a good pass defense, and forcing a turnover or two. This game is going to be close right to the end. [ Matchup Report ]

Minnesota Vikings vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5)

The Buccaneers are not playing good football right now. They have lost three of their last four games, and were in desperate need of a bye week. Maybe they fixed some issues during the bye.

Minnesota on the other hand has Dalvin Cook. He is the type of player that can take over a game, and he proved it in the Vikings 28-21 win over the Packers this year. He ran for 4 TDs in that game, but the Vikings also have another weapon up their sleeve.

Justin Jefferson needs to be mentioned with the best WRs in the league. He had nine catches for 121 yards last week, and will be going against a Buccaneers defense that allowed Tyreek Hill to go for 269 yards and 3 TDs in Week 12. The Vikings will also be motivated after going to OT with the Jaguars. They need to win to hold onto the last wildcard spot in the NFC. [ Matchup Report ]