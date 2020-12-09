NFL Underdogs Bite Hard Again

The week of the underdog!
Dogs barked loud and bit hard, covering 9 of 14 games in Week 13, with teams like the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars almost pulling off upsets. Washington and the New York Giants did pull off SU upsets in Pittsburgh and Seattle.
Usually around this time of the season you start to find out who the real contenders are. Well, last week proved the bottom teams can still put up a fight. There are a couple underdogs in Week 14 that I think can cover the spread, and potentially pull off the upset.
