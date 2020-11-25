NFL Week 12 OVER UNDER picks

Maybe you’ve already got your picks in for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL regular season, but by focusing only on point spreads, moneylines or fantasy, you’re robbing yourself of potential opportunities to make money on over/unders.

Here are several totals for this week that are worthy of your attention. For live NFL odds and Trend Dummy’s deep database diving for cool, possibly relevant Week 12 NFL betting trends, check them out.

Last week’s record: 22-18-2

HOUSTON TEXANS AT DETROIT LIONS (51)

Houston’s defense has quietly surrendered fewer than 20 points per game the last three weeks, while the Lions were shut out by the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. Matthew Stafford and Kenny Golladay are far from 100 percent, so I wouldn’t expect more than 20 or so points from Detroit and the Houston offense hasn’t scored more than 27 since Week 6. This will wind up in the mid-40s at most.

ARIZONA CARDINALS AT NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (49.5)

This might be brought down by the fact both teams played relatively low-scoring games in Week 11, but Arizona is well-rested now and likely to hit the 30 mark again after doing so in each of its previous five games. Plus, New England is almost always good for 20-plus. The Cards have surrendered at least 28 points in four straight outings, so this one should push 60.

TENNESSEE TITANS AT INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (51)

The two combined for exactly 51 points when they met two weeks ago, but the Titans have since lost some key defenders to injury and the Colts have now scored 68 points in their last two outings alone. This one should also hit the 60s, especially if Derrick Henry gets going again in Indy.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS AT DENVER BRONCOS (43.5)

Vic Fangio will have spent the week watching Taysom Hill tape, and his top-10 defense in terms of DVOA will be ready for the shorthanded New Orleans offense. The Broncos are solid at home, and they gave up just 13 points to the surging Miami Dolphins in Denver last week. But Drew Lock has also been a mess, and his offense has scored just 32 total points the last two weeks. This one might fall short of 40 points.